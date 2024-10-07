Breaking News
Ex-BJP leader Harshvardhan Patil joining NCP (SP) before Maharashtra polls a good omen: Sanjay Raut

Updated on: 07 October,2024 05:26 PM IST  |  Indapur
mid-day online correspondent |

Harshvardhan Patil said his supporters wanted him to contest the upcoming Maharashtra polls from Indapur seat in Pune district, which he had earlier represented, and asserted people are important than political party in a democracy

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut said former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Harshvardhan Patil switching sides to the Opposition camp is a "good omen" ahead of the Maharashtra polls. The Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP) and the Congress comprise the Opposition Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi.


"I welcome Patil's decision to join MVA. It is a good omen. I can assure you there will be a major influx (from the ruling alliance) the moment the Maharashtra polls are declared. People will join MVA constituents in large numbers," Raut stated while speaking to reporters in Mumbai on Monday, October 7.


Patil, who is a former Maharashtra minister, joined the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) on Monday, days after quitting BJP, PTI reported. Patil was inducted into NCP (SP) in the presence of party chief Sharad Pawar. The former Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) said his supporters wanted him to contest the upcoming Maharashtra polls from Indapur seat in Pune district, which he had earlier represented, and asserted people are important than political party in a democracy. Indapur comes under the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency.


Patil, who is the president of the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories, quit BJP last week. He met the NCP (SP) chief in Mumbai on October 3 and then said Pawar urged him to join his party and contest the Maharashtra polls, likely to be held next month. "He said he would get me elected," Patil had claimed.

Speculations were rife that Patil would switch sides, especially after NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said those who won the seat last time will contest from the seat in the upcoming Maharashtra polls. NCP is likely to field sitting legislator Dattatray Bharne again this time. Patil, who has been elected as an MLA four times from Indapur, has been aspiring to contest from the seat again.   

Meanwhile, Raut also slammed Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for challenging Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, news agency PTI reported. After Thackeray made unsavoury remarks against Shinde's lawmaker son Shrikant, the CM had said, "Why criticise someone's son? Here's a challenge to take on his father instead."

Speaking on the issue, Raut said, "Shinde should for once try to understand the arrogance of his son towards officials and contractors. He uses the official residence, Varsha, for such work that was never witnessed in the past."

Raut further alleged that CM Shinde is being "protected" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. "Once this protection goes, he will not be able to talk to us in such language," Raut remarked. 

(With PTI inputs)

mumbai maharashtra Maharashtra Assembly Polls BJP nationalist congress party

