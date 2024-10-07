Former corporator Mhatre, a Yuva Sena office-bearer, left the party headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and joined the Shiv Sena (UBT) along with his supporters on Sunday in the presence of former CM Uddhav Thackeray

Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, Shiv Sena leader Dipesh Pundlik Mhatre, the former chairman of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation's (KDMC) standing committee, has joined the Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray, reported news agency PTI.

Former corporator Mhatre, a Yuva Sena office-bearer, left the party headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and joined the Shiv Sena (UBT) along with his supporters on Sunday in the presence of former CM Uddhav Thackeray, reported PTI.

Six other former KDMC corporators also joined the Thackeray-led party along with Mhatre.

Kalyan and Dombivli are part of Thane district, the political turf of CM Shinde.

Welcoming all of them into the Shiv Sena (UBT) at an event at Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai, the former CM said, "Today marks an important milestone in the history of Shiv Sena. We will come together to create a strong voice for the residents of Dombivli," reported PTI.

"Maharashtra needs young, dynamic leaders who can bring fresh perspectives and innovative solutions to the challenges the state is facing. Maharashtra has always thrived on the spirit of its young minds," he said, reported PTI.

The city needs leaders who are not just visionaries but also action-oriented, ready to tackle issues concerning education, employment and sustainable development, he said.

"It is time for the youth to step forward and take their rightful place in shaping the destiny of Maharashtra," Thackeray added, reported PTI.

On the occasion, Dipesh Mhatre said it was a matter of pride for him and his supporters to work under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray.

"We believe in the ideology of Shiv Sena (Thackeray's party) and shall work more proactively. I assure you that I will regain the honour of Dombivli," he added, reported PTI.

The Maharashtra assembly elections to the 288-member state assembly are likely to be held next month.

In June 2022, Shinde and several other MLAs rebelled against the Sena leadership, leading to a split in the party and the collapse of the Thackeray-led state government.

Shinde later joined hands with the BJP to form a government.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde dares Uddhav Thackeray to take him on, not his son

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday challenged Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and his former leader Uddhav Thackeray to face off with him instead of targeting his son.

CM Shinde, who heads the rival Shiv Sena, was speaking at a public event in Thane.

He was referring to some remarks by Thackeray against his son Shrikant Shinde, who represents the Kalyan Lok Sabha seat, after inducting a Shiv Sena leader into the Sena (UBT) fold.

"Why criticise someone's son? Here's a challenge to take on his father instead. They (Thackeray) are shattered within because of the response to my work, and that's why they are making such comments," said Shinde.

(With inputs from PTI)