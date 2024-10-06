On Saturday, PM Modi had said that the Mumbai Metro-3 line work was stopped owing to 'ego' and taxpayers' money was wasted as the cost of the project escalated by Rs 14,000 crore

File pic

Sena (UBT) not anti-development: Sanjay Raut on PM's allegation that MVA govt stalled Mumbai Metro-3 work

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday refuted Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi's claims that the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government obstructed the Mumbai Metro-3 line project. Raut emphasised that their stance was not against development but aimed at preserving the Aarey forest.

He also responded to PM Modi's comments regarding the Congress party, a partner in MVA, suggesting that it sought to fund electoral campaigns by promoting drug use among youth. Raut challenged PM to focus on the drug busts occurring in Gujarat instead.

During his visit to Maharashtra on Saturday, October 5, PM Modi asserted that the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government was only adept at stalling projects.

"The Mumbai Metro-3 line work was halted owing to ego, leading to a wastage of taxpayers' money and an increase in the project's cost by Rs 14,000 crore," he stated.

PM Modi further claimed that MVA had also obstructed the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train and the Atal Setu projects, as well as hindered water supply and irrigation initiatives in the state.

In response to PM Modi's allegations, Raut reiterated that the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) had aimed to protect the Aarey forest area, which they believed would be adversely affected by the proposed Mumbai Metro-3 car shed. "We have never opposed development; our focus has always been on safeguarding the environment," he stated.

Responding to PM's accusations about Congress's involvement in a drugs' case, Raut questioned Modi's effectiveness during his 10 years in power. "How can he level such accusations against Congress? Has he been idle for a decade?" he asked.

The Rajya Sabha member asserted that the more Modi campaigns in Maharashtra, the more the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) risks losing seats in the upcoming assembly elections, which are expected to take place in November. BJP, alongside its allies – Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-headed Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) – forms the ruling Mahayuti coalition in the state, reported news agency PTI.

Raut pointed to significant drug seizures at Gujarat's Mundra port, questioning why Modi failed to address these incidents linked to the Adani-controlled port.

"Over Rs 3.5 lakh crore worth of drugs have been seized there. Why doesn't he mention it?" Raut questioned.

He further claimed that a drug kingpin named Lalit Patil had escaped from police custody while in Pune's Sassoon Hospital, suggesting links to individuals within Shinde's cabinet. Raut highlighted that cabinet minister Sanjay Rathod, who has faced allegations related to a woman's death in Pune, was allowed to share the stage with PM Modi during his recent visit to Washim, raising concerns about accountability.

He also mocked BJP for the frequent paroles granted to Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the Dera Sacha Sauda chief and convicted rapist, PTI reported. "Whenever elections approach in Punjab and Haryana, he is released on parole to campaign for BJP. How does Modi allow this?" he asked.

Raut concluded by noting that despite Modi's frequent visits to Maharashtra, where the Mahayuti coalition had underperformed in the Lok Sabha elections, the PM continued to inaugurate segments of the same Metro line in Pune multiple times, which he found perplexing. "I can't comprehend how he does this," Raut remarked.

(With PTI inputs)