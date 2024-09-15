Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Thane Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske had expressed disapproval, calling the incident "highly unpleasant" and contrary to the respectful manner in which Dighe celebrated such occasions

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Listen to this article Thane: Two Shiv Sena functionaries removed after money shower before portrait of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's mentor x 00:00

The Shiv Sena has removed two office-bearers of its Thane unit after a video showed some people dancing and showering currency notes in front a portrait of late Anand Dighe, the mentor of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident took place on September 12 during the Ganesh festival.

A video showed Shiv Sena functionaries dancing and showering money in front of the portrait of Dighe at Anand Ashram, from where the latter used to run the Thane unit of the Shiv Sena, reported PTI.

The clip later went viral on social media.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Thane Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske had expressed disapproval, calling the incident "highly unpleasant" and contrary to the respectful manner in which Dighe celebrated such occasions, reported PTI.

As per an order issued by Mhaske on Saturday night, the two party office-bearers have been dismissed in connection with the matter. Their posts were not specified in the order, reported PTI.

The CM's party stressed on the need for appropriate conduct during celebrations.

Give us a bigger mandate, we will double Ladki Bahin aid amount to Rs 3,000: CM Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said if people give a "bigger mandate" to the ruling Mahayuti in the upcoming state polls, the government would double the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme's monthly financial assistance amount to Rs 3,000, reported PTI.

At present, the government pays Rs 1,500 per month to the beneficiaries of the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana', the Mahayuti government's flagship financial assistance scheme for women in the state, reported PTI.

The Shinde dispensation introduced the scheme in this year's budget and rolled it out last month.

Speaking at a public event in Paranda tehsil in Dharashiv district, Shinde said, "We started the Ladki Bahin scheme, offering Rs 1,500 to eligible women every month. If you increase our strength, we will raise the monthly amount to Rs 2,000. If you give a bigger mandate, we will increase it to Rs 3,000. We will not hesitate to take up this amount further," reported PTI.

"The opposition criticises us, saying the state government would later close the scheme citing empty coffers. But they should not forget that the state exchequer is for people," he said, reported PTI.

He said when his government reduced the fares of state-run buses by 50 per cent for women passengers, concerns were raised and it was said that the move would lead to more losses for the state transport corporation.

"On the contrary, following the launch of the initiative, there was a significant surge in women using the bus service, ultimately leading to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) getting a profitable outcome," he said, reported PTI.

The government aims to empower women by encouraging them to invest in entrepreneurial endeavours, thereby enabling individuals from humble backgrounds to achieve financial success, he said.

Taking a swipe at Shiv Sena (UBT) president and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray over his Facebook live public addresses during the COVID-19 pandemic, Shinde said, "Such live streaming is not sufficient to run a government. You need face-to-face interaction with people to understand their issues," reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)