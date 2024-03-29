Ex-Maharashtra minister and PWP leader Meenakshi Patil dies

Former Maharashtra minister and Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) leader Meenakshi Patil died at the age of 77
Meenakshi Patil. File Pic/X
Former Maharashtra minister and Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) leader Meenakshi Patil died at the age of 77 in her native Alibag taluka of Raigad district due to a prolonged illness, party sources said.
She is survived by a son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren, the sources in the PWP said.
Patil represented the Alibag assembly constituency thrice - in 1995, 1999 and 2009. She was a minister of state in Maharashtra during the government led by Vilasrao Deshmukh in 1999.
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar condoled Patil's death. He described her as a fearless leader whose life was devoted to welfare of the weak, deprived and marginalised sections of the society.
