Slain leader’s wife Tejasvee recounts fateful day, even as family alleges rival political party was behind Abhishek’s murder

Tejasvee Ghosalkar. Pics/Sameer Markande

Listen to this article Abhishek Ghosalkar murder: ‘Abhishek told me not to come to Mauris’s house despite invite. That’s why I’m alive' x 00:00

Tejasvee, the wife of Abhishek Ghosalkar, claimed she too had been invited to the event However, Abhishek instructed her not to come at the last moment Vinod Ghosalkar have also demanded the transfer of the investigation to the CBI

Tejasvee, the wife of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar, who was killed during a Facebook Live session, claimed she too had been invited to the event by the alleged killer, Mauris Noronha. However, Abhishek instructed her not to come at the last moment, which she believed saved her life. Tejasvee and father-in-law Vinod Ghosalkar, an ex-MLA, have also demanded the transfer of the investigation to the CBI. The Ghosalkar family alleges that the police are not investigating the matter based on evidence and CCTV footage and are being pressured by ruling political parties.



Vinod Ghosalkar

Tejasvee revealed to mid-day that she was also on Noronha's target. However, minutes before the shooting, Abhishek called her and advised her not to attend. Despite 40 days passing since the incident, the police have yet to identify Abhishek Ghosalkar's killer, as the perpetrator was not captured in the Facebook Live video. The family also claims that the CCTV cameras at Noronha's office in IC Colony were switched off during the shootout. They allege that a third person is involved in the murder, and the police are concealing it due to political pressure.

Speaking to mid-day, Tejasvee said, "On February 8, Abhishek told me to get ready and come for the saree distribution programme arranged by Noronha at IC Colony. Abhishek left a little early to reach the programme. I was just about to leave the house when Abhishek called me and told me not to come. He said there were many people at Noronha’s office and requested me to attend another programme in IC Colony. Abhishek used to always inform me before going live on Facebook or any programme. But, that day, I received a notification on my mobile phone that Abhishek was live on Facebook. I was surprised that he had not informed me."



Tejasvee Ghosalkar

"I watched the video and then realised that Abhishek had been shot by someone. I rushed to the spot and informed all the people associated with Abhishek. When I reached, Abhishek had already been taken to the hospital by others. The doctor informed me that his condition was critical," Tejashvee said. "I was also invited by Noronha for the saree distribution programme through Abhishek. I am certain Noronha planned to kill me along with my husband," Tejashvee added. Vinod stated that he had collected all the CCTV camera footage and handed it over to the DCP and senior inspector of MHB Colony police station.

"We raised many questions and asked the police to investigate, but they did not conduct a proper investigation. We approached the police to add Sections 120B and 34 concerning the destruction of evidence and more people involved in the murder, but they have not yet done so. The police also found that Amarendra Mishra, a bodyguard of Noronha, was not allowed to keep a gun with him. Noronha had told him to keep the gun inside a drawer in the upper cabin of the office."

"The police also found that bodyguard Mishra and Noronha visited a shop and purchased bullets together. The police also discovered that Noronha was receiving shooting training from his bodyguard. The police also found that Noronha kept his bodyguard Mishra's gun in his drawer and gave the keys to Mishra. So how is it possible that on the day of the incident, Noronha opened the drawer and took the gun out without the key? The drawer also showed no signs of being broken or damaged, indicating that Noronha was the only one with the keys," Vinod said.



Vinod and Tejasvee Ghosalkar at the press conference. Pics/Sameer Markande

Ghosalkar also alleged that many political leaders were making comments in newspapers and on news channels without evidence and demanded action against such leaders. Vinod also alleged that Noronha’s bodyguard, Mishra, knew about the strained relationship between Noronha and Abhishek, as they were regularly fighting. Despite this information, the bodyguard went to purchase bullets with him.

"Noronha killed my son Abhishek only to further his political career. This murder was pre-planned, and more people are involved in this planning. Noronha is not alone in planning this murder." Ghosalkar family also informed the police that there was no proof that Noronha killed himself. The lights in the room where Noronha died by suicide by shooting himself were switched off. They plan to file a writ petition in the high court on Wednesday for further investigation.

