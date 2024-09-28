EXCLUSIVE: BMC warned MMRCL about damaged divider 2 months before fatal accident in Andheri

BMC wrote to MMRCL on July 11, flagging the damaged divider at the exact spot where Powai woman Vimal Gaikwad fell into a drain; Metro authority in turn claims there was no ongoing work and that they are not responsible

Vimal Gaikwad, the deceased; (right) Appasaheb Gaikwad, her husband. Pics/Atul Kamble

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials informed the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) more than two months ago that the divider in Andheri East beneath which 45-year-old Vimal Gaikwad died on Wednesday evening was damaged. The officials observed the state of the divider while visiting the spot where Metro 3 work had been carried out.

Gaikwad was crossing the MIDC Central Road opposite Veravali reservoir no. 3 before she lost her life. “After reaching the divider, she fell into an open drain. Shocked passers-by informed the police,” said a civic official. According to the official, the route is under the control of MMRCL and the latter is yet to hand over the road to the civic body.



The spot in MIDC, Andheri East, on Friday, where the security guard lost her life

The official stated, “In July, the K East ward’s maintenance team visited the spot. They observed that the divider opposite the Veravali reservoir was damaged. The maintenance department of the ward wrote a letter to MMRCL on July 11, stating, ‘Divider is broken in front of the reservoir’.” “The visit was part of the regular process undertaken before taking over a road from any authority. Before handing over the road, the latter should rectify all lapses,” the official added.

MMRCL’s statement

Meanwhile, an MMRCL spokesperson said in a statement that the drowning incident had nothing to do with Metro 3 construction work. “MMRCL has completed its work in the MIDC Andheri area, and the road has been restored. The portion where the incident occurred was beyond the construction area of MMRCL work. In any case, there are no openings or excavations related to MMRCL work on the road,” the statement read.



The damaged divider on MIDC Central Road opposite Veravali reservoir no. 3 in Andheri East. Pic/Atul Kamble

When mid-day visited the spot on Friday, a board stating, ‘Metro work ahead’ could be seen. When mid-day contacted civic chief Bhushan Gagrani via message about the letter to the MMRCL, he confirmed that it had been sent. The civic body has appointed a three-member committee led by Deputy Municipal Commissioner Devidas Kshirsagar to investigate the incident. It will submit its report by Saturday.