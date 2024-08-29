The state FSL has floated tenders for firms to provide customised mobile forensic vans along with its operation and maintenance, forensic kits, manpower, technology implementation for crime scene evidence collection

Mobile Forensic Vans were procured in 2016 for the state police CID by state FSL with the assistance of a private forensic laboratory and Gujarat Forensic Science University. File pic

As the new criminal law mandates forensic investigation for offences that attract imprisonment of seven years and above, the state directorate of forensic science laboratory (DFSL) has floated tenders for firms which would supply mobile forensic vans (MFVs), forensic kits, manpower, technology implementation, operation and maintenance. System integrator is the official jargon for the firms that would deliver the MFVs along with its operation and maintenance to the DFSL.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tender floated by the DFSL has sought for 251 MFVs including eight vans that would be advanced and eight delivery vans. The last date to submit bids, which was on August 26, has now been extended by another five days. The bidders have to deposit an earnest money of Rs 5 crore.

DFSL director (in-charge) Dr Sangeeta Ghumatkar said: “Only once the bid is opened will we know the actual number of participants who have taken part in the bid. We hope the turnout of those submitting bids are in good numbers.” When asked if the private players would also do analysis, Dr Ghumatkar, replied in negative. A forensic scientist requesting anonymity said, “The mobile forensic van will be visiting the crime scene and will preserve and collect forensic evidence from the crime scene in coordination with the forensic scientists from respective regions / mini forensic laboratories etc. The analysis and screening of the crime scene materials and viscera will be done only at the DFSL, Regional and Mini forensic laboratories.”

Deployment

The mobile vans would be deployed at all district locations and will be located at the office of the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) in commissionerate and office of sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) at the district level. As soon as an officer at MFV receives a call from the police control room, the MFVs would go to the crime scene immediately and collect the evidence and exhibit for analysis and future references.

“Strategic deployment of Mobile forensic vans can reach crime scenes quickly, allowing for immediate evidence collection and analysis, potentially leading to faster case resolution,” stated the tender document.

Setting up control rooms

System Integrator shall set up control rooms in DFSL & seven regional FSL offices to run the operations viz. supply of infrastructure like laptops, printer, barcode scanner, mobile phones for the help desk executives, etc. Department shall provide to SI the space for setting up of control rooms in DFSL Mumbai, and all RFSLs.

Supply of manpower

The system integrator would have to hire assistant chemical analyzers, scientific assistants (cyber and TASI), lab assistants and drivers for the MFVs. These employees would be working in 12-hour shifts.

Collection of crime scene evidence

Supervised by the FSL experts, the system integrator would have to ensure that all the crime scene evidence is collected and record the details of samples collected from scene.

Dr Rukmini Krishnamurthi, former director of state FSL and now a head of a Mumbai-based forensic laboratory said, “I am aware of the recent tender floated by DFSL, Mumbai. It is one of its kind, MFVs which will have all types of forensic tools including cyber forensic tools for crime scene study. We have not taken part in the bid but have expressed our interest in providing training to the winners of the bid as we have vast forensic expertise in analysing real-time crime scene studies.”

In 2016, Dr Krishnamurthi had procured 45 vans and converted them into mobile forensic vans (MFVs) and also provided training to the shortlisted staff for MFVs.. This was done with the assistance of Gujarat Forensic Science Laboratory (GFSU), which is now the National Forensic Science University (NFSU) and Helik Forensic Limited, for the state police CID.

Commenting on the 45 MFVs deployed with the state police, Dr Ghumatkar said, “This is the first time we have floated a tender for MFVs, and it will be directly under the control of the DFSL. Earlier 45 vans were for the state CID and I do not have any information about the same.” K Y Kulkarni, former director (in-charge), DFSL, said, “I am sure the 251 MVFs will cover almost every taluka in the state and crucial scientific evidence can be collected and samples sent to the nearest laboratory for analysis. Doing so will play a crucial role in crime scene investigation and relying on scientific evidence during trial, which will by all means enhance the conviction rate.”

Dissenting view

“These advanced MFVs have all forms of kits such as, ballistic, narcotic, explosive, cyber forensic kit, blood detection kit, DNA, etc. Is it necessary to equip all the MFVs with such specialised and costly kits? For instance the offences happening in a city like Mumbai or Pune is far different from rural areas of the state. For instance the district of Bhandara has never witnessed any bomb blast. They should have ideally opted for customised MFVs which would have been cost-effective. In 2004, state FSL had first procured eight MFVs and in how many crime scenes were they used? The data was never gathered nor anyone including the police bothered to inquire. The entire kits and vehicle became obsolete over the period and it was dumped,” said an expert.

Crime scene management

“Forensic science begins at the crime scene, which is the backbone of the forensic laboratory. Certainty of detection of crime through forensic evidence can be a deterrent for further commission of crime. Modern Mobile Forensic Technologies have provided forensic scientists with new skills and techniques to meet challenges from Hi-tech crimes,” said Dr Krishnamurthi.

“We have extended the tender date by a week and as and when we finalise the bid, the next step would be taken up,” said Sanjay Kumar Verma, DG Legal and Technical.

251

No of Mobile forensic vans sought by FSL

Benefits of the vans (as stated in the tender document)

Rapid Response: Strategic deployment of MFVs can reach crime scenes quickly allowing for immediate evidence collection and analysis, potentially leading to faster case resolution.



On-site Analysis: Advanced mobile vans can perform preliminary analysis on-site, providing investigators with valuable insights early in the investigation.

Evidence Preservation: Mobile vans have specialized equipment to collect and preserve evidence in a controlled environment.



Expert Availability: Trained forensic personnel can be present on-site in the mobile van, offering immediate expertise for evidence collection and crime scene management.