Barku Dhangade, the victim, at the Sion hospital

Listen to this article Exclusive: Survivor of Vihar Lake crocodile attack shares harrowing experience x 00:00

A 64-year-old man had his leg amputated following a severe crocodile attack at Mumbai's Vihar Lake. Barku Dhangade, the victim of the attack, recounted the harrowing encounter to this newspaper, detailing the events of last Sunday morning that led to his life-altering injury.

Barku Dhangade is currently admitted at Sion hospital and the doctors at the hospital treating him have said that his injury would take around two months to completely heal. Dhangade interacted with this newspaper correspondent over the phone and narrated what exactly happened had happened.

"Last Sunday morning, I went to Vihar Lake to retrieve a fishing net I had placed earlier. Using a tire tube for support, I approached the net to remove it. As I worked, I suddenly felt a sharp pain in my left ankle and realized something had bitten me. To my shock, it was a large crocodile. Panicked, I started shouting, and fortunately, the crocodile released my foot and disappeared into the water." said Barku Dhangade.

Many tribals living in Sanjay Gandhi National Park and Aarey Milk Colony frequently visit Vihar and Tulsi Lakes for fishing.

"My four fathers and I have been fishing in the lake regularly, as it’s our main source of livelihood. We've often spotted both small and large crocodiles in the water, but we always ensure not to disturb them. Typically, whenever they notice human activity, they move away. I’m not sure what triggered the recent attack, as this behavior was unexpected." Dhangade said.

After he was injured, Dhangade began shouting for help." My nephew quickly jumped into the water, saving my life. He, along with my family members, rushed me to the hospital for treatment." he added.

Human Crocodile Conflict incidents

In 2022 a man who had gone fishing in Powai Lake was injured after a crocodile bit his leg.

In 2016- Babu Bhure (50) who had gone to a fishing lake was attacked by a crocodile while fishing at Powai Lake. His family had claimed that it was for the third time that a family member was attacked by a crocodile in the last seven years.

In 2010- A man lost his life after he was injured in a Human Crocodile conflict incident in Powai.

Crocodiles rescue this year:

September 2024- A large crocodile spotted near Nirmal Lifestyle in Mulund West was rescued by NGO RAWW and released back into the wild.

August2024- An Indian Marsh Crocodile was rescued from Powai in a joint rescue operation by the Forest Department and NGO RAWW.

August 2024- A 4-foot-long male Indian Marsh Crocodile was successfully rescued by NGO SARRP from the Khambyacha Pada area of Aarey Milk Colony after being swept into a ditch by rain-induced floods.