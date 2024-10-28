As he gets discharged from hospital, the tailor who took a bullet in his leg during the shooting of Baba Siddique laments loss of livelihood in Diwali

Raj Nirmal after being discharged from Bhabha hospital in Bandra. Pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article Exclusive| Baba Siddique murder: ‘Nobody even came to ask how I am,' says tailor hurt with stray bullet x 00:00

The killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique has sparked intense discussion in political circles and Bollywood, yet none of them seem concerned about checking on the 22-year-old ladies’ tailor who was wounded by a misfired bullet from jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s shooters in Bandra East.

ADVERTISEMENT

Raj Nirmal, the victim who left his footwear behind in the frantic rush while clutching his injured leg, has been discharged from Bhabha Hospital after doctors successfully removed the bullet. However, he has been advised to rest properly for a quicker recovery.

Nirmal had been working hard to earn more money in preparation for his sister’s wedding in February. With Diwali approaching, he was receiving a steady flow of customer orders, but the incident shattered all his hopes.

Raj Nirmal at his rented house after being discharged. Pic/Ashish Raje; (right) Matafer Kannaujia, father of Raj Nirmal, outside Bhabha hospital

Originally from Rae Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, Nirmal lives in a rented apartment in Kherwadi, Bandra East, with his father and uncle.

He had been helping his father save for his sister’s marriage in February, but the tragedy has left him shattered, as he can no longer operate the tailoring machine despite the rising demand from local customers.

“I had planned to work hard during this festive season to earn well. Many customers pre-order clothes from their favourite tailors to ensure they have the perfect outfits for Diwali. I was receiving orders from my customers, but now I am helpless,” Nirmal said.

Now, Nirmal’s cash-strapped family is anxious about arranging a smooth wedding for his younger sister.

“I used to earn about Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 a month, but after this incident, I am completely out of work,” he said.

His father, Matafer Kannuajia, works nearby ironing clothes. “My sister’s wedding is in February, with her engagement in November, and I was working hard to save for the family celebrations. But this tragedy has destroyed my hope,” Nirmal said.

When asked if any politician, Bollywood personality, or notable figure had come to check on him, Nirmal said, “Who would come to a poor man’s home, sir… this is Mumbai, where the wealthy are worshipped. I was shot in the leg, but no one has even come to ask how I am.”

His father, Kannaujia, said, “He is my eldest son, who has been helping me keep the household running. We are barely getting by. After this incident, I can’t concentrate on my work because my son’s health is more important.”

“The TV news channels are talking about a big politician who was killed, but none of them care about my son, who’s now bedridden after this incident,” said Kannaujia, who has appealed to the state government for compensation to cover the damages.

Celebration to nightmare

After a long day of hard work, Nirmal had gone out with his friend to watch the visarjan in his neighborhood when he was hit by a bullet.

“It was Dussehra, but I had been working all day. In the evening, I finally got free and went out with my friend to see the visarjan. We had juice nearby, then sat in a parked auto-rickshaw before standing to watch the religious procession up close,” Nirmal said.

“People were dancing to loud music. The police were everywhere, and everyone was enjoying the firecrackers. We were completely absorbed in the celebration when something hit my left leg. It was a dimly lit area, so at first, I didn’t realise what had happened to my leg,” he said.

“Suddenly, people started running and shouting, ‘run, run, there’s gunfire!’ Hearing this, I also tried to escape the crowd, but my injured leg wouldn’t support me,” he said.

“The scene was utter chaos, and I was in pain, bleeding heavily. Despite the intense pain, I cradled my leg and left my footwear behind to reach a nearby temple, where the police saw me bleeding,” he said.

“After resting for a while at the temple, the police and some people rushed me to the hospital, where officers later came to record my statement,” he said.

Nirmal came to Mumbai in 2019 and was stuck here during the lockdown. He returned to his hometown to complete his education but came back to Mumbai to help his father support the family.

2019

Year Raj Nirmal came to Mumbai