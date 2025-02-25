The people affected, many of whom were college students and young girls, faced significant social challenges due to the condition, including disrupted educational pursuits and arranged marriages

Incidents of sudden hair loss in Buldana district in Maharashtra, which made national headlines are linked to high selenium content found in wheat from Punjab and Haryana supplied by local ration shops, as per a medical expert's report, PTI reported.

Selenium is a mineral found in the soil and naturally appears in water and some foods stuff. People require a very small amount of selenium, which plays a major role in metabolism.

The cases of sudden hair loss, or 'acute onset alopecia totalis', were reported in 279 individuals in 18 villages of Maharashtra's Buldana between December 2024 and January this year, prompting authorities to order an investigation into the matter.

The people affected, many of whom were college students and young girls, faced significant social challenges due to the condition, including disrupted educational pursuits and arranged marriages, PTI reported.

The social stigma surrounding alopecia led few people to shave their scalps in order to avoid public embarrassment.

As per PIT, after reaching the affected areas and collecting samples, it was found that individuals, primarily young women, had symptoms such as headache, fever, scalp itching, tingling, and in some cases vomiting and loose motions, said Dr Himmatrao Bawaskar, MD of Bawaskar Hospital and Research Centre in Raigad.

"The primary cause of the outbreak was linked to wheat imported from Punjab and Haryana, which was found to have a significantly higher selenium content than the locally produced wheat," the Padma Shri awardee doctor said.

The medical further added that the condition developed rapidly, with total baldness occurring within three to four days of the symptoms onset in these villages.

The probe also found a marked increase in selenium levels in the blood, urine and hair of the affected individuals, he said, PTI reported.

"The blood, urine and hair samples showed a 35-fold, 60-fold and 150-fold increase in selenium content, respectively. This suggests that excessive selenium intake is a direct contributor to the outbreak," Bawaskar said.

"Our team also found that zinc levels were significantly lower in the affected individuals, pointing to a potential imbalance caused by the excess selenium," he said.

Further examination of the wheat indicated that the selenium content was not a result of external contamination but was inherent in the grain itself, the expert said, adding that wheat from Punjab and Haryana is known to have high selenium bioavailability, PTI reported.

No significant contamination was found in the wheat samples collected from ration shops in the area, he said.

"The region where the outbreak occurred is known for its salty, alkaline soil and recurrent droughts, which have affected agricultural productivity. Many families rely on government-subsidised wheat from ration shops, which have been poorly regulated for quality," Bawaskar stated in his report, PTI cited.

"The wheat supplied to the affected villages was sourced from the regions with high selenium content, contributing to the health crisis," he added.

Bawaskar also said that the outbreak highlights the need for stronger regulation of food supplies, especially in areas where residents depend on government-provided rations.

Meanwhile, after the authorities asked people to stop consumption of selenium-rich wheat as a preventive measure, some people reported partial regrowth of hair within 5-6 weeks, PTI reported.

(With inputs from PTI)