Tripura government announces additional 10 kg rice for citizens holding ration cards

Due to the significant damage caused by recent floods, the Tripura government, led by Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday announced free additional rice to citizens holding ration cards. Over the next two months, approximately 9,80,000 ration cardholders in the state will receive an extra 10 kilogrammes of rice per ration card. This initiative has been taken with an aim to support flood-affected families by ensuring they have access to essential food supplies during the recovery period, stated Tripura CMO.

State officials have urged eligible citizens to collect their additional rice from designated ration distribution centres. This move is part of a broader relief effort to mitigate the impact of the floods on vulnerable communities, stated Tripura CMO. Earlier, CM Saha announced a special package of Rs 564 crore for the flood-affected areas and people in the state. On Wednesday, CM Saha said that Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has pledged financial assistance of Rs 5 crore for flood relief efforts in the northeast state.

In a phone conversation on Wednesday evening, CM Majhi expressed his condolences to CM Saha for the devastation caused by the recent natural calamities in the state. During their discussion, the Odisha Chief Minister offered a hand of cooperation for post-disaster recovery and pledged assistance of Rs 5 crore to support Tripura's relief efforts, Tripura CMO stated.

Following continuous rainfall and unprecedented floods since August 19 in the state, 31 people have lost their lives, and over 72,000 people have been displaced so far, according to a press release by the State Relief, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Department. As per a government statement, a total of 492 relief camps had been set up by the district administration, providing shelter to the people displaced by the floods. Clothing has also been distributed to about 300 needy people in the Amarpur and Karbook sub-divisions.

