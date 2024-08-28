Tripura: 31 dead, over 72,000 displaced due to heavy rains, floods

As per the press release, a total of 492 relief camps had been set up by the district administration, providing shelter to the people displaced by the floods. Clothing has also been distributed to about 300 needy people in Amarpur and Karbook SubDivision

Following continuous rainfall and unprecedented floods since August 19 in the state, 31 people have lost their lives, and over 72,000 people have been displaced so far, according to a press release by the State Relief, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Department on Tuesday.

As per the press release, a total of 492 relief camps had been set up by the district administration, providing shelter to the people displaced by the floods. Clothing has also been distributed to about 300 needy people in Amarpur and Karbook SubDivision.

As of today, six teams of the State Disaster Response Force and five teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are working on relief operations in Gomati and Sepahijala Districts.

Today, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha also chaired a review meeting for the current situation of floods in the state in the presence of the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, District Magistrates, Secretaries of all departments and Directors of key departments.

The release further stated that the State Relief Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Department has provided Rs 69 crore to eight districts and Rs 5 crore each to the Agriculture and Power Department for the relief work.

Tripura has experienced heavy and unprecedented rainfall from August 19 to August 23, causing massive floods and disrupting the flow of life in the state. There has been comparatively less rainfall since August 24 but the water level in the Gomati River at Sonamura is still above the critical level.

On Monday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced financial assistance of Rs 20 crore to Tripura.

The Tripura government had also requested the central government to send an advance Inter-Ministerial Central Team to the state for an on-site assessment of the damage caused by recent floods in the state.

