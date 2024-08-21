Heavy to very heavy rainfall to continue over Tripura for next 2 days

The IMD on Tuesday said that the incessant rainfall is the result of the influence of the low-pressure area persisting over central parts of Bangladesh and the neighbourhood region

Representation Pic

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to continue over Tripura for the next two days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD on Tuesday said that the incessant rainfall is the result of the influence of the low-pressure area persisting over central parts of Bangladesh and the neighbourhood region.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Agartala in a release on Tuesday stated that the associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level and is likely to move north-north-westwards across West Bengal during the next 48 hours.

"And the monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through Sri Ganganagar, Rohtak, Orai, Churk, Malda to the centre of a low-pressure area over central parts of Bangladesh and neighbourhood," it further said.

According to the IMD, visibility may become poor due to intense spells of rainfall leading to traffic congestion. It has also predicted a possibility of damage to vulnerable structures due to heavy to very heavy rain.

Possibilities of flash floods have also been predicted along with waterlogging in low-lying areas. Landslides/mudslides/landslips are very likely in some locations.

The IMD has issued an advisory to those living in low-lying and landslide-prone areas. People have been asked to avoid going to areas that face waterlogging problems often and also avoid staying in landslide-prone areas.

