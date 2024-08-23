The Indian Army provided medical aid to seven civilians, addressing urgent health concerns amidst challenging conditions. Large areas are flooded, leaving many citizens homeless and staying in various relief camps. During his visit, CM Manik Saha also inspected the relief camps and reviewed their management

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha interacts with the flood-affected people at a relief camp, in Gomti district. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Tripura floods: Army evacuates 330 civilians; CM Manik Saha visits affected areas, assures help to citizens x 00:00

Amid the flooding in several parts of Tripura, the Indian Army on Thursday rescued over 330 civilians during extensive Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations.



As part of the Jal Rahat operation, two columns of the 18 Assam Rifles, operating under the command of HQ 21 Sector Assam Rifles and IGAR (East), have been deployed across the flood-affected areas of Amarpur, Bhampur, Bishalgarh, and Ramnagar in the state, the Indian Army said, adding that they have also provided medical aid to seven civilians, addressing urgent health concerns amidst challenging conditions.



Meanwhile, on Friday, Chief Minister (CM) Manik Saha visited the flood-affected areas of Udaipur, Gomati district, which have been severely damaged owing to heavy rains. CM Saha also inspected the shelter house at BR Ambedkar School in Bordowali and assured the citizens there that the government will provide them with all the necessary support.



"Reaching out to flood-affected areas by Chopper, assessing damage & ensuring aid reaches those in need. Constantly reviewing flood situation in Agartala & Udaipur, working to mitigate impact & support affected people," the CM said in a post on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Large areas of the state are flooded, and many citizens have been left homeless. They have been rehabilitated to various relief camps. During his visit, the CM also inspected the relief camps at Khilpara Higher Secondary School and Khilpara Market Shed and reviewed the management of the camps.

Meanwhile, the Gomati River continues to flow at 22.30 metres, which is above the extreme danger level of 22 meters. The state administration has shifted all the families living on the bank of the Gomati River in Amarpur, Udaipur, Sonamura and surrounding villages to safer areas. The state government has requested all the citizens to be alert till the water level comes down to normal level.

The Armed Forces are air dropping essential food items using MI-17 helicopters for those affected severely by the floods in Amarpur and Karbook in the Gomati district.

The state administration has been constantly monitoring the overall situation, authorities said, adding that initiatives have been taken to rescue the affected people and provide them with relief and healthcare.

The State Emergency Operation Center (SEOC) has been maintaining regular contact with the rescue personnel engaged in helping the affected people. The CM also visited this centre located in the New Capital Complex and advised the those working on the ground to make all-out efforts in the rescue and relief efforts.

(With ANI inputs)