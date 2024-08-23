One person has been arrested in the case, while another has been detained. The search is on to nab the other accused, the police in Assam said. The Class 10 student is undergoing treatment in a hospital at Nagaon district. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has assured citizens of stern action against the accused

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three people in Nagaon district of Assam while returning home from tuitions on her bicycle in the Dhing area around 8pm on Thursday, the police said. The incident has triggered massive protests in the area.

One person has been arrested in the case, while another has been detained. The search is on to nab the other accused, the police said.

Swapnaneel Deka, Superintendent of Police of Nagaon district, told ANI, "Police have picked up two persons for interrogation in connection with the incident. Our investigation is on. We are now waiting for the doctor's report."

According to the police, three accused came on a motorcycle. After raping the girl, the accused left her in an injured and unconscious state on the roadside near a pond. The class 10 student was later rescued by locals, who informed the police about the incident.

The teen was initially taken to a health centre in Dhing and later shifted to a hospital in Nagaon for treatment and medical examination.

Chief Minister (CM) Himanta Biswa Sarma has assured citizens of stern action against the accused, news agency PTI reported.

"The criminals who dared to commit such a heinous crime against a minor Hindu girl of Dhing will not be spared by the law. I have directed the DGP (Deputy General of Police) and Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika to rush to Dhing and take the toughest action," Sarma told reporters in Hailakandi.

DGP G P Singh reached Dhing and visited the crime scene along with district police officials.

Sarma further alleged that after the Lok Sabha elections, "a section of members of a particular community have become very active and have been encouraged to commit such crimes". "We will, however, come down heavily on the perpetrators and nobody will be spared," the CM assured.

In the past two months, 22 similar crimes against women have taken place in the state and this is the 23rd such incident, he added.

"In lower and central Assam and Barak Valley districts, where indigenous people have become a numeric minority, they are living in constant fear. People outside these regions cannot gauge this harsh reality," he said.

Sarma also urged the citizens to be sensitive about the issues of the indigenous people.

"We should identify the real perpetrators behind these heinous crimes and not be stuck in blaming communities within the Hindu society," Sarma said.

Meanwhile, people from all the sections of the society called for a bandh over the incident and hit the streets on Friday morning. Shops remained shut and socio-political organisations demanded stringent action against the culprits as well as better security for women and girls.

Tension prevailed in the area and police patrolling and vigil have been intensified after the incident.

Earlier, Sarma had said that "the horrific incident at Dhing, involving a minor, is a crime against humanity and has struck our collective conscience".

"We will NOT SPARE anyone & BRING the perpetrators to JUSTICE. I've directed @DGPAssamPolice to visit the site and ensure swift action against such monsters," Sarma posted on X.

The incident comes amid nationwide outrage over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9 and the Badlapur sexualt assault case involving two four-year-olds.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)