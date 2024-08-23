Uddhav Thackeray said the August 24 'Maharashtra Bandh' called by the opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is against "perversion" and urged people cutting across caste and religion to participate in it

Uddhav Thackeray. File Pic

Listen to this article Badlapur sexual assault: Uddhav Thackeray demands withdrawal of cases against protesters x 00:00

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday demanded the withdrawal of the cases against those who had protested in Badlapur against the alleged sexual abuse of two kindergarten girls at a local school, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a news conference, Uddhav Thackeray said the August 24 'Maharashtra Bandh' called by the opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is against "perversion" and urged people cutting across caste and religion to participate in it, reported PTI.

He said the bandh should be "strictly" followed till 2 pm, ensuring that emergency services remain operational, reported PTI.

Slamming the Eknath Shinde government for "still making arrests" in connection with the Badlapur protest, Thackeray said, "The cases against the protesters must be withdrawn," reported PTI.

On Thursday, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray targeted Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, saying those who feel there is politics behind Badlapur protest over the Badlapur sexual assault case, reported PTI.

Thackeray was referring to CM Shinde's claim that the protest was politically motivated and most of the protesters had come from outside.

He said there is no political motive behind the bandh called by the opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on August 24. The bandh is aimed at creating awareness that the security of women should be a priority and also awakening the government, reported PTI.

He said the protest was not like the much-publicised Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, which he claimed has been rolled out keeping the upcoming assembly polls in mind. It is the manifestation of anger, he said, reported PTI.

Thackeray wondered what the use of Ladki Bahin Yojana is when sisters in the state are not safe, reported PTI.

A massive protest rocked Badlapur town in Thane district on Tuesday after thousands of people hit the streets and spilled onto railway tracks to protest the Badlapur sexual assault.

At least 25 police personnel were injured in the incidents of stone-pelting at the railway station and other parts of Badlapur during the protest. Police have arrested 72 persons in connection with the violence during the stir.

The accused was arrested on August 17. He has been sent to police custody till August 26.

CM Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said that the protests at Badlapur were politically motivated and most of the protesters were outsiders.

Accusing the government of behaving in a very insensitive way while handling the Badlapur sexual assault case, Thackeray flayed the government over the delay in registering the FIR. He said the pregnant mother of one of the girls was made to wait for hours.

He also asked where CM Shinde was when the protests took place.

(With inputs from PTI)