Uddhav Thackeray. File Pic

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said those who feel there is politics behind Tuesday's Badlapur protest over the alleged sexual assault on two kindergarten girls are either abnormal or protectors of the culprits, reported news agency PTI.

He said there is no political motive behind the bandh called by the opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on August 24. The bandh is aimed at creating the awareness that the security of women should be a priority and also "awakening" the government.

"Those who feel there is politics behind the Badlapur protest are either abnormal or protectors of the culprits," the Sena (UBT) chief said at a news conference, reported PTI.

A massive Badlapur protest rocked Badlapur town in Thane district on Tuesday after thousands of people hit the streets and spilled onto railway tracks to protest the alleged sexual assault on two four-year-old girls by a male attendant on the premises of a local school.

At least 25 police personnel were injured in the incidents of stone-pelting at the railway station and other parts of Badlapur during the Badlapur protest. Police have arrested 72 persons in connection with the violence during the stir.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said that the protests at Badlapur were politically motivated and most of the protesters were outsiders.

The MVA has called for a "Maharashtra bandh" on August 24 to protest against the alleged sexual assault on the two girls.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had said on Wednesday that the protest at Badlapur station over the alleged sexual assault on the two KG students was politically motivated with an aim to malign the state government and those involved in it were mostly outsiders.

Talking to reporters, Shinde targeted the opposition and said those doing politics over the incident should be ashamed.

He said state minister Girish Mahajan agreed to all demands of the protestors but they were still not ready to relent.

According to him, some protesters were carrying placards mentioning the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana', his government's flagship financial assistance scheme for women.

(With inputs from PTI)