Explore if BMC’s road work warrants EOW probe: Maharashtra Speaker

The road near DN Nagar Municipal School in Andheri West, which developed cracks less than a year after it was constructed with cement concrete. Pic/Ashish Raje

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s concreting activities are likely to come under the scanner. On Friday, Rahul Narwekar, the Speaker of the state Legislative Assembly, suggested that the state government explore whether an Economic Offences Wing (EOW) inquiry into the concreting of Mumbai’s roads is necessary.

This newspaper has been consistently highlighting how newly constructed cement concrete (CC) roads have been crumbling. In fact, mid-day was the first to report how cracks had developed on a freshly built CC road in Aarey Milk Colony. “EOW inquiries were ordered when previous road scam reports came to light. On similar lines, the government should explore whether such an inquiry is required now before [legislators attend] a meeting ordered on Monday to discuss issues related to CC roads,” Narwekar added.



Ruling party and Opposition MLAs, during question hour, spoke about the inferior quality of roads and delays in the ongoing concreting of Mumbai city’s stretches. BJP MLA Atul Bhatkalkar alleged that the BMC acted only after the media and public representatives highlighted faults and issues in the concreting. “BMC officials responsible for monitoring the construction work should be punished for negligence of duty.”

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP MLA Ameet Satam stated that though Rs 21,000 crore had been spent between 1999 and 2022 on roads, Mumbaikars have not received any relief from craters. “Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde saheb took the decision to provide pothole-free roads and the decision to make CC roads was taken.

But, work started in 2023 is still not completed. It is taking 1.5 years to complete one road. What is the quality of life of Mumbai’s citizens,” the BJP MLA stated, suggesting that only roads measuring 15 metres and above in length be made of CC while the rest should be built with asphalt mastic. “Asphalt mastic roads not only need much less time, but even the cost incurred is much lower than the amount required for CC roads,” Satam suggested.

Lack of accountability?

Another BJP MLA, Yogesh Sagar, slammed the BMC as not a single senior-level civic official was present in the Assembly gallery during the discussion. “When it comes to the BMC, nobody is answerable to anybody,” Sagar said.

Participating in the discussion, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray mentioned that road work worth R6000 crore was going on. “There were reports of 10 per cent advance mobility cost being given to contractors. Ideally, it should not be given, as per the rules. We would like to know whether the BMC has given the same or not?” Thackeray Jr asked.

Industries Minister Uday Samant, replying to the query, said that 698 road-related works were going on. “A third-party audit is done to check the quality. Traffic police permissions and CRZ [Coastal Regulation Zone] rules are said to be the reasons for delays,” Samant added.

‘Take allegations seriously’

In fact, during the discussion, Congress MLA Amin Patel suggested that the issue needs to be discussed in detail and a meeting should be called at the earliest to address the concern. “It is ruling party MLAs who are levelling allegations of corruption. The government should take the issue seriously and form a committee and even call for a meeting of all Mumbai MLAs,” Patel advised.

Narwekar stated that in his own Assembly constituency, Colaba in South Mumbai, a contract was given two years ago, but work never started. “Now it has been six months after retendering, but still no work has started,” Narwekar added.

Accordingly, Samant suggested calling a meeting, under the chairmanship of the Speaker. Speaking on the issue, the minister stated he would convey the feelings of members of the Assembly to Shinde, who heads the urban development department, which governs municipal bodies. “I will request Shinde-ji to hold a meeting of all MLAs from Mumbai to hear them out.” Immediately, Narwekar, that a meeting be held on Monday in his chamber on Vidhan Bhavan premises to discuss the issue and find a solution.