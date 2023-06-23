Face action if waterlogging occurs: Bhiwandi civic chief warns contractors amid monsoon

Civic chief Vijaykumar Mhasal on Thursday held a meeting to take stock of the nullah cleaning work in the city, during which he issued the warning to contractors

The commissioner of Bhiwadi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra's Thane district has warned civic contractors that if waterlogging or flooding is observed in any part of the city during the monsoon, then action will be taken against them, reported news agency PTI.

Civic chief Vijaykumar Mhasal on Thursday held a meeting to take stock of the nullah cleaning work in the city, during which he issued the warning to contractors, reported PTI.

"During the meeting, the commissioner said that if flooding is observed anywhere in the city during the monsoon, then action will be taken against the contractor entrusted with the task of cleaning nullahs. Imposition of penalty, non-payment of bills and blacklisting will be some of the actions that the erring contractors will have to face," Sunil Zalke, a spokesperson of the civic body, told PTI.

In the past few years, Bhiwandi, known as a powerloom town, witnessed severe flooding and incidents of building collapse during the monsoon due to which many people lost their lives.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday monsoon is likely to reach Mumbai by June 24.

"Conditions are favourable for the monsoon to move further towards Raigad, Thane, Mumbai and Palghar. Monsoon is likely to reach Mumbai by June 24," IMD Mumbai officials told ANI.

India Meteorological Department had on June 18 provided an update on the onset of monsoon in the country.

The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Westcentral and Northwest Bay of Bengal; some parts of Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand some more parts of Bihar and remaining parts of Sub- Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim today, the 19th June, the IMD said.

Meanwhile, a recent IMD bulletin said heat wave/severe heatwave conditions are very likely to continue in some/isolated pockets over East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana until June 21 and abatement of heatwave conditions will continue thereafter.

The Southwest Monsoon is in the process of resuming its trajectory post-Cyclone Biparjoy, which has been the longest storm in the Arabian Sea. The delay in monsoon resulted in a rainfall deficit for some of the Southern states, and thus more rainfall is expected as the southwest monsoon continues to make its way across the states.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)