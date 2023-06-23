Maharashtra: MSRTC driver tries to end life by hanging self in parked bus in Palghar

The incident took place at Jawhar bus depot in Palghar on Thursday morning

A 36-year-old driver of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) tried to end life by hanging himself in a parked bus at Jawhar town in Palghar district, officials told news agency PTI on Friday.

"When the bus was parked at the depot, its driver tried to hang himself inside the vehicle using a rope. But a security guard and other colleagues of the driver noticed it from outside and rushed to him. They took him down and saved his life," an official of the bus depot told PTI.

The driver was then rushed to a local hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment, he said.

Police said that in their preliminary probe, they have found that he was being subjected to harassment by the local MSRTC staff and despite his complaints, no action was taken.

In another incident, the police in Maharashtra's Akola district have arrested a woman's husband and his parents after they killed her and tried to pass off the murder as suicide, an official told PTI on Thursday.

The 32-year-old was killed as she would apparently refuse to work in the field, the official said.

According to the police, Jaya Gopal Patond (32), who lived Dahigaon Avtade under the jurisdiction of Telhara police station, was found dead on Wednesday morning.

Her husband Gopal Sadhan Patond and his parents told the police that she died by suicide.

However, the autopsy report showed that Jaya had been strangulated to death, prompting the police to arrest the trio, who then confessed to killing her, the official told PTI.

Quoting the accused, Dnyanoba Phad, in-charge of Telhara police station, said Jaya and Gopal had frequent fights over her refusal to work in the field. This led to the murder, he said.

A case has been registered against the trio under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, a 30-year-old married man allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Wednesday apparently over failure in relationship with another woman, police told PTI.

Sandeep Nana Sahane, a mechanical engineer who was working in a company at Malegaon MIDC in Sinnar town, shot himself in the forehead from a country-made pistol in Palse village on the outskirts of Nashik city, police officials told PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)