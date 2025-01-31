Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has accused AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal of running a "marathon of lies" and betraying his anti-corruption promises. Speaking at a rally, Fadnavis claimed the BJP will win the Delhi Assembly elections, as voters have lost trust in Kejriwal’s leadership.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis launched a scathing attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that he has been leading a "marathon of lies" while making fresh promises ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections. According to ANI, Fadnavis accused Kejriwal of engaging in large-scale corruption despite having entered politics with the pledge to eradicate it.

"Arvind Kejriwal is once again on his marathon of lies. He is making new promises, but the very person who came into politics to root out corruption has been involved in massive scams," Fadnavis stated while addressing a public rally in Balbir Nagar, ANI reports.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister also took a jibe at Kejriwal, comparing his campaign to an amusing anecdote. "Once a man died and went to heaven, where Chitragupta started assessing his virtues and sins. The man heard a ‘ping’ sound and asked about it. Chitragupta replied, ‘Every time a politician tells a lie during the Delhi election campaign, this sound is heard.’ After a few minutes, as the noise became incessant, the man inquired again, to which Chitragupta responded, ‘Arvind Kejriwal’s speech has started.’"

Fadnavis further alleged that Kejriwal had betrayed social activist Anna Hazare, whom he once stood beside during the anti-corruption movement. "He sidelined Anna Hazare to become the Chief Minister," Fadnavis claimed, as per ANI.

The Maharashtra CM also expressed confidence that Delhi voters would reject AAP in the upcoming elections, asserting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would emerge victorious in the national capital. "Delhi has made up its mind. The people of Delhi are going with the BJP. Women in Delhi have decided to remove the fake Kejriwal government and bring in the BJP. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a BJP government will come to power in Delhi," Fadnavis told reporters, ANI reports.

Fadnavis was campaigning for BJP candidate Praveen Nimesh, who is contesting from the Gokal Pur Assembly seat. According to ANI, he accused Kejriwal’s administration of deceiving the people with false assurances while being embroiled in corruption allegations.

As the Delhi Assembly elections approach, the political battle has intensified, with accusations being exchanged between the three key parties: AAP, BJP, and Congress. ANI reports that the national capital will vote in a single phase on 5th February, with the counting of votes scheduled for 8th February.

The Congress, which governed Delhi for 15 consecutive years, has faced a severe decline in the last two elections, failing to secure any seats. In contrast, AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections, winning 62 out of 70 seats, while the BJP managed to secure only eight. With the elections nearing, both major parties are ramping up their campaigns, and political tensions continue to rise.