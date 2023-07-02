Aaditya Thackeray, in a Tweet, on Sunday said, "without going into the depths of the dirty politics currently underway in our state, a few crucial points to note"

Aaditya Thackeray. File Pic

Listen to this article Failed double engine government in Maharashtra now has a third wheel: Aaditya Thackeray x 00:00

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday reacted on the political developement in Maharashtra- the split of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) with Ajit Pawar joining the BJP-Shinde government.

Aaditya Thackeray, the former Maharashtra minister, in a Tweet, on Sunday said, "Without going into the depths of the dirty politics currently underway in our state, a few crucial points to note."

ADVERTISEMENT

Aaditya wrote,"The failed double engine government in Maharashtra now has a third wheel."

Without going into the depths of the dirty politics currently underway in our state, a few crucial points to note:



1) The failed double engine government in Maharashtra now has a third wheel.



Now it’s over a year but the original Gaddaars dreaming desperately of a cabinet… — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) July 2, 2023

Meanwhile, marking a vertical split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), its senior leader Ajit Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government as deputy chief minister on Sunday.

While Ajit Pawar was sworn in as the deputy chief minister by Governor Ramesh Bais at the ceremony held in the Raj Bhawan, eight other NCP leaders took oath as ministers.

Those who were sworn in as ministers are Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, Aditi Tatkare, Dharmarao Atram, Anil Patil and Sanjay Bansode.

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule claimed 40 MLAs of NCP (out of the total 53) have supported the state government.

Elections to the 288-member state Assembly are due next year.

The political development comes a year after a revolt led by Shinde against the Shiv Sena (then undivided) led to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. On June 30, 2022, Shinde sworn in as the CM with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis as the deputy CM.

Aaditya Thackeray further wrote, "Now it’s over a year but the original Gaddaars dreaming desperately of a cabinet berth today, sat there watching 9 others take oath, but none could be ministers again."

He further wrote on Twitter, "It’s clear from today’s politics that the fight is going to be selfish vs principled. Those who have gone, have only gone for selfish reasons, and we will fight for selfless and principled politics."