CCTV grab showing gang members leading the elderly victim away during the Borivli East incident

A cunning gang from Delhi has become active in Mumbai and neighbouring areas, targeting senior citizens — particularly elderly women — using deceptive tactics strikingly similar to the infamous “Irani” gang. With emotional manipulation, impersonation, and confidence tricks, they have executed a series of thefts, raising serious concerns for local law enforcement.

The Irani gang is already notorious across India for chain-snatching and psychological cons. This new Delhi-based gang mirrors that playbook almost exactly, making it even harder for citizens to recognise the danger.

Tricks of Irani gang

Police sources say the gang uses two main methods:

>> Fake cops con: They pose as police officers, warn elderly women about nearby crimes, and convince them to remove their jewellery “for safety.” Once trust is gained, they vanish with the valuables.



(From left) Kishore Solanki arrested by Kasturba Marg police, Ravi Pehlad Rathod, arrested in 2023, Vijay Solanki, Chauthi Solanki, accused in multiple cases involving senior citizens

>> Bank buddy scam: Targeting the elderly and illiterate near banks, they offer to help fill out forms or count cash, only to quietly steal part of the money in the process.

From hawkers to hustlers

Members of Delhi gang hail from Raghubir Nagar, a slum in Delhi where their community settled after migrating from Gujarat. While they pose as hawkers selling plastic goods like chairs and utensils, their real trade is fraud.

Modus operandi of Delhi gang

>> Jewellery swap ruse: A gang member approaches a woman pretending to be hungry. Others join in, warn her of thieves, and remove their own jewellery theatrically. The woman is persuaded to wrap her ornaments for safety, only to have them swapped with fakes filled with sand or stones.

>> Fake money trap: Another method involves a member claiming to be an abused employee carrying a bag of cash. Other gang members act as bystanders encouraging the victim to “show trust” by handing over jewellery in exchange. Once they flee, the bag is revealed to contain only paper.

Case in Borivli East

On March 31, a 55-year-old housewife from Carter Road No 7, Borivli East, stepped out around 5.25 pm. Near Faruqiya Masjid, two women and a man approached her. The trio engaged her in conversation and led her to the BEST depot near Borivli station. There, they convinced her to remove her mangalsutra and put it in her purse for safety. Later, they repeated the trick near Chandavarkar Road, making off with two gold bangles as well.

The man pretended to return the jewellery and instructed her not to look back on her way home to avoid “attracting thieves.” At home, she discovered that her jewellery, worth around Rs 1 lakh, was missing.

Police breakthrough

Kasturba Marg police registered an FIR. Under DCP Mahesh Chimate and Sr Inspector Jairaj Ranaware, API Subhash Jadhav and PSI Dheeraj Waykos led the team with constables Pedhnekar, Salvi, Ahire, Fopse, and Sakpal.

Their investigation using CCTV footage and call records led to the arrest of Kishore Dayaram Solanki alias Sanjay Dabhi, 30, from Raghubir Nagar, New Delhi. His accomplices fled after learning of the raid, and a manhunt is underway.

Repeat offenders

An officer from Kasturba Marg police said, “The gang builds trust through emotional manipulation. Elderly women are their prime targets.”

In 2023, Manikpur, Kashimira, Navghar, and Bandra East saw similar crimes. That year, Manikpur police arrested three gang members from Virar:

Ravi Pehlad Rathod, 28, Chauthi Narayan Solanki alias Shanti, 38, Vijay Vinod Solanki, 20. All were from Raghubir Nagar and confessed to multiple crimes across Mumbai.

The recently arrested accused also belongs to the same area and community.

Police believe more suspects remain at large and warn residents, especially the elderly, to remain cautious of strangers offering help or advice.