The Grade I heritage structure of the Bandra railway station, illuminated at night. File Pic/Nimesh Dave

Western Railway (WR) is set to launch the heritage-themed Bandra station mahotsav on the occasion of the station’s 165th anniversary next month. The celebrations promise a rich line-up of events.

The Railway Board has directed the celebration of centenary events for heritage stations across Indian Railways. Two WR stations have been selected for this celebration — the Bandra suburban station building, inaugurated on November 28, 1864, and Ratlam station building, inaugurated in March 1923. Celebrations for Bandra kick off on June 20.

On Saturday, Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai Central Division, Pankaj Singh, along with others, participated in a Shramdaan (voluntary cleaning) drive at Bandra station as the mahotsav heritage function and focused on promoting cleanliness, hygiene, and passenger safety.

While one welcomes the celebrations and marking of milestones, all the attention seems to be focused on the western side of Bandra station, which has beauty and a heritage feel. It is vital that railway authorities also pay close attention to the area falling on the east side of the station.

Hygiene and cleanliness can, at least, be focused on when it comes to the east side of the station, which can be beautified — even if it does not have a heritage ambience — with some greening efforts, or other initiatives by urban planners.

The immediate vicinity, practically at the base of the station, needs attention. Rickshaws are parked in a disorderly manner. Commuters are walking and crossing the road dangerously. Bus services from the station are negligible. If one decides to walk, vehicles are passing dangerously close as footpaths are missing or compromised.

Use the occasion for an overhaul or sprucing up of the eastern side of Bandra station, which sees significant commuter traffic, too.