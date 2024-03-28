Fare for shared cabs on Mumbai to Pune, Nashik, Shirdi routes hiked

AC taxi prices for Mumbai-Nashik and Mumbai-Shirdi routes are revised to Rs. 575 and Rs. 825, respectively. Non-AC taxis on Mumbai-Pune route charge Rs. 500 while AC cabs cost Rs. 575.

Transport department officials announced a rate hike of Rs 50 to Rs 200 for shared cab services on routes from Mumbai to Nashik, Shirdi, and Pune. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) approved the rate increase for both black-and-yellow non-AC taxis and blue-and-silver AC taxis on these routes during a meeting earlier this month.

According to a PTI report, passengers departing from Mumbai would now pay Rs 100 for Nashik and Rs 200 for Shirdi in AC taxis, with an extra Rs 50 levied for both AC and non-AC taxi travel to Pune. The revised AC taxi prices for the Mumbai-Nashik and Mumbai-Shirdi routes will be Rs 575 and Rs 825, respectively. The charge for non-AC taxis on the Mumbai-Pune route is Rs 500, while AC cabs cost Rs 575.

Reportedly, the fare revision was accepted based on the recommendations of the Khatua panel, which was formed by the Maharashtra government to review taxi fares, as well as demands from taxi union representatives who operate on these routes.

Although the implementation date for the fee increase has not been announced, sources suggest it is likely to take effect from next month, the PTI report added.

The MMRTA asked Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) to publicise the revised tariff at taxi booths in Dadar, Mumbai. Despite appeals from taxi unions, the authority has not increased tariffs on the Mumbai-Nashik and Mumbai-Shirdi routes since September 2013, while the Mumbai-Pune route was revised in August 2021, the report added.

According to the report, passengers regularly use shared taxis to commute to Pune, Nashik, and Shirdi, in addition to trains and Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (ST) bus services. However, cabbies express anxiety about falling business as a result of private buses and taxis, accusing RTOs of ignoring their complaints.

Attempts to contact Bharat Kalaskar, RTO of Mumbai Central and secretary of MMRTA, for comment were unsuccessful, the PTI report stated.

MMRDA to launch pod taxis in BKC-Kurla

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) earlier this week approved the pod taxi project between Bandra and Kurla via BKC on a 8.8 km stretch. These taxis will be feeder transport and provide last mile connectivity to the Yellow Line 2B, Aqua Line BKC station and the upcoming bullet train.

