Farmer leaders divided over proposed Nagpur-Goa highway project

Updated on: 18 February,2025 12:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai

A rift emerges between farmer leaders from Maharashtra’s Vidarbha and Marathwada regions over the proposed Nagpur-Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway, with concerns over land acquisition, compensation, and environmental impact

A division has emerged among farmer leaders in Maharashtra's Vidarbha and Marathwada regions over the proposed 802-kilometre Nagpur-Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway, with opposing views on land acquisition and the project's perceived benefits. The highway, which is expected to pass through 12 districts of Maharashtra before entering Goa, has sparked controversy, with farmer leaders from the western part of the state, including Marathwada, Sangli, and Kolhapur, voicing strong objections.


According to PTI reports, the farmers in Vidarbha have largely supported the project, viewing it as an opportunity to boost economic growth and improve market access. They believe the highway will bring in investment and improve regional infrastructure. Sanjay Dhole, a supporter of the project, highlighted the potential for eight large-scale investment projects in the Vidarbha region if the highway is constructed. These projects, he claims, will provide employment opportunities for educated and skilled workers, thus benefiting the local economy.


However, farmer leaders in Marathwada and the western districts of the state, particularly in Kolhapur, Sangli, and Solapur, have raised significant concerns. These leaders fear that the highway's construction will lead to displacement, loss of fertile agricultural land, and insufficient compensation for those affected. Raju Shetti, leader of the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, criticised the state government for inflating land acquisition costs and providing inadequate compensation to farmers. Shetti pointed out that farmers in Latur had already protested, accusing the government of prioritising contractors' interests over the welfare of farmers.


The Shaktipeeth Expressway project, estimated to cost approximately Rs 86,000 crore, is set to acquire over 8,000 hectares of agricultural land, with most of it being privately owned. Shetti also contested the project's cost, claiming that it was significantly higher than the benchmarks set by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). In response to opposition, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directed officials to address farmers' concerns, stating that the government was open to discussing any resistance to the project and would work towards finding a solution.

As per PTI reports, the protests are intensifying, with farmers threatening to escalate their opposition. In Kolhapur, state minister Hasan Mushrif reassured residents that the highway would not pass through the district, but opposition continues to grow in areas such as Sangli, where farmers have vowed to take their protests to the streets. Critics, including Congress MLC Satej Patil, argue that the project is unnecessary, given the ongoing construction of the Nagpur-Ratnagiri highway, and warn of environmental impacts and further displacement of farmers.

Despite the divisions, the state government remains firm on its commitment to the project, seeing it as an economic and infrastructural boon for Maharashtra. However, with widespread opposition, the fate of the Shaktipeeth Expressway hangs in the balance as stakeholders continue to weigh the pros and cons.

(With inputs from ANI) 

