The Maharashtra Cyber Department has filed an FIR against 12 social media users for posting a manipulated video defaming the Chief Minister and inciting a law and order situation in the state.

The Office of the Special Inspector General of Police, Maharashtra State Cyber Department, which is the nodal agency for cybersecurity and cybercrime in Maharashtra, has been actively monitoring the digital landscape, including various social media platforms, to identify and act against objectionable content that could disrupt public order or harm societal values.

In line with this vigilance, a formal complaint has been filed by a representative of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against certain social media users for posting defamatory content aimed at creating public harm by inciting a law and order situation in Maharashtra.

The complaint pertains to 12 social media users across platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. These users, identified by their usernames as Bharat Bhavla Shinde (@Bs131B), Suddhodhan Sahajrao (@Suddhodhan74629), Nagpur Congress Sevadal (@SevadaINGP), Saurabh Shingh Chauhan (@Sbchauhan0103), Mukesh Lavhale (@MukeshLavhale), suressh.kale, Prasad Salvi, Varad Kanki, Amol Kamble, Syed Saleem, THE SMART 230K, and Vishnu Bhotkar, are accused of sharing a manipulated and incomplete video.

The video has been deliberately taken out of context to falsely portray the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra as stating that he does not believe in the Constitution of India, democracy, or any constitutional body, and suggesting that he aims to create a parallel state. This maliciously edited video has gained traction among certain unsocial elements, who are using it to post derogatory, abusive, and objectionable comments. The content is designed to incite societal unrest, hurt the sentiments of specific groups, and potentially lead to a law and order situation in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Cyber has taken serious cognizance of this issue and, in response, has registered an FIR under CR No. 22/2024 U/s 353(1)(B), 356(2), 192, 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 r/w U/s 67 of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000, against the social media users responsible for posting the objectionable video. Maharashtra Cyber has issued notices to all social media intermediaries to provide information about these accused handles. The Maharashtra Cyber Department is committed to taking stringent action against these individuals to ensure accountability and curb such malicious activities that pose a threat to public harmony and integrity.