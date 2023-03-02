Breaking News
Bandra residents’ fears come true: 46 trees face axe
Mumbai: Malad church grotto vandal in police custody; parish priest says forgiveness is the way ahead
Mumbai Police recruitment drive: ‘How do we know if a candidate has underlying conditions?’
Mumbai: 100-year-old partially broken Malad building poses threat to locals
Indore terror tip-off came from a Pakistani!

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Fire breaks out at Santacruz West at least two injured

Fire breaks out at Santacruz West, at least two injured

Updated on: 02 March,2023 08:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

As per BMC's information, the two injured amid the incident were sent to nearby hospitals

Fire breaks out at Santacruz West, at least two injured

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock


A fire broke out near the Asha Parekh Hospital at Santacruz West in Mumbai on Thursday. According to Mumbai Fire Brigade, the fire broke out at around 5 pm.


As per the authorities, the fire was confined to four shop shops. The fire was extinguished by the Mumbai Fire Brigade at around 7 pm.



As per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's information, the two injured amid the incident were sent to nearby hospitals.


Also read: Mumbai: Central Railway to operate additional Holi Special trains; details here

"Fire reported at Scruz SV Rd Asha Parekh Hospital traffic signal, 4 shops burnt , 3 people injured , admitted to hospital. Police & authorities are at site coordinating rescue/ relief. Our BJP local corporator @Hetalgalabjp & workers are assisting the affected," said Local BJP MLA Ashish Shelar on Twitter.

Mumbai Traffic Police as a precautionary measure closed the SV road at Santacruz West and advised people to use "Linking Road from Podar junction and from standard chartered junction".

(This is a developing story, will be updated as and when we receive more info)

Do you practice ecotourism?
Mumbai Fire Brigade news mumbai news mumbai MID DAY

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK