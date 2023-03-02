Fire breaks out at Santacruz West, at least two injured

As per BMC's information, the two injured amid the incident were sent to nearby hospitals

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

A fire broke out near the Asha Parekh Hospital at Santacruz West in Mumbai on Thursday. According to Mumbai Fire Brigade, the fire broke out at around 5 pm.

As per the authorities, the fire was confined to four shop shops. The fire was extinguished by the Mumbai Fire Brigade at around 7 pm.

As per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's information, the two injured amid the incident were sent to nearby hospitals.

Also read: Mumbai: Central Railway to operate additional Holi Special trains; details here

"Fire reported at Scruz SV Rd Asha Parekh Hospital traffic signal, 4 shops burnt , 3 people injured , admitted to hospital. Police & authorities are at site coordinating rescue/ relief. Our BJP local corporator @Hetalgalabjp & workers are assisting the affected," said Local BJP MLA Ashish Shelar on Twitter.

Fire reported at Scruz SV Rd Asha Parekh Hospital traffic signal, 4 shops burnt , 3 ppl injured , admitted to hospital. Police & authorities are at site coordinating rescue/ relief. Our BJP local corporator @Hetalgalabjp & workers are assisting the affected. — Adv. Ashish Shelar - à¥²à¤¡. à¤à¤¶à¤¿à¤· à¤¶à¥à¤²à¤¾à¤° (@ShelarAshish) March 2, 2023

Mumbai Traffic Police as a precautionary measure closed the SV road at Santacruz West and advised people to use "Linking Road from Podar junction and from standard chartered junction".

(This is a developing story, will be updated as and when we receive more info)