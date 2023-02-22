Breaking News
Mumbai’s favourite BEST bus gets a new avatar
Mumbai Crime: The scamsters who targetted rich held
Mumbai: Juhu residents take the fight online, give alternatives
Mumbai Crime: Promised a job, woman sold for marriage at Rs 2L by insta friend
HSC exam begins in state with errors in the question paper

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > BREAKING Fire breaks out in Dharavis Kamla Nagar

BREAKING: Fire breaks out in Dharavi's Kamla Nagar

Updated on: 22 February,2023 07:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Mumbai Fire Brigade declared it to be a level three fire. No injuries have been reported so far

BREAKING: Fire breaks out in Dharavi's Kamla Nagar

Fire broke out at Kamla Nagar, Dharavi today early morning Pic/Shadab Khan


A fire broke out in the Dharavi's Kamla Nagar slums during wee hours on Wednesday.


As per BMC's information, the fire was noticed by residents, who raised an alarm and informed the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) department.



"Around ten fire tenders reached the spot and are carrying out the rescue operation," said officials.


Also Read: Mumbai: Lower Parel traffic delays fire-fighting op at Raghuvanshi

The Mumbai Fire Brigade declared it to be a level three fire. No injuries have been reported so far.

The BMC stated that the fire is confined to electric wiring, electric installation, clothes, papers, sewing machines, garments, etc in a few structures used as garment factories, bakeries, various godowns, and household articles, etc in hutments in an area of about 200X300.

Further details are awaited.

mumbai mumbai news dharavi maharashtra Mumbai Fire Brigade

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK