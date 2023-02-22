BREAKING: Fire breaks out in Dharavi's Kamla Nagar

The Mumbai Fire Brigade declared it to be a level three fire. No injuries have been reported so far

Fire broke out at Kamla Nagar, Dharavi today early morning Pic/Shadab Khan

A fire broke out in the Dharavi's Kamla Nagar slums during wee hours on Wednesday.

As per BMC's information, the fire was noticed by residents, who raised an alarm and informed the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) department.

"Around ten fire tenders reached the spot and are carrying out the rescue operation," said officials.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade declared it to be a level three fire. No injuries have been reported so far.

The BMC stated that the fire is confined to electric wiring, electric installation, clothes, papers, sewing machines, garments, etc in a few structures used as garment factories, bakeries, various godowns, and household articles, etc in hutments in an area of about 200X300.

Further details are awaited.