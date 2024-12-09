A massive fire erupted at a scrap godown in Pune's Chikhali area, with six fire engines deployed to control the blaze. No casualties have been reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation

A significant fire broke out at a scrap godown in the Chikhali area of Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune, on Monday morning, prompting a swift response from local fire and emergency services. As per ANI reports, six fire engines were immediately deployed to the scene and are currently engaged in efforts to extinguish the flames.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A massive fire broke out at a scrap godown in Chikhali area of ​​Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune. 6 fire engines are at the spot.



Officials have confirmed that no casualties have been reported so far, offering some relief amid the tense situation. However, the cause of the fire remains unclear at this stage, and investigations are ongoing to determine the exact reason behind the incident.

According to ANI, thick plumes of smoke were visible from a distance, creating alarm among nearby residents and workers. The fire reportedly engulfed a large portion of the godown, which housed various scrap materials, exacerbating the intensity of the blaze. The fire department has cordoned off the area to ensure public safety and allow uninterrupted operations by firefighting teams.

This incident comes shortly after another fire was reported on Sunday at a shop in Shinde Nagar in Pune’s Bavdhan area. In that case, six fire tenders were deployed to control the blaze, and officials confirmed that no injuries occurred. The quick response by fire services in both incidents has been instrumental in preventing potential loss of life.

Efforts to control the Chikhali fire are ongoing, with firefighters battling the flames for hours. Authorities are expected to conduct a detailed probe once the situation is brought under control to ascertain whether negligence, electrical faults, or other factors contributed to the incident.

Residents and business owners in the area have been advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or hazards that might lead to such emergencies. The incident underscores the importance of strict adherence to fire safety measures, particularly in areas housing flammable materials like scrap yards.

Further updates regarding the Chikhali fire, including its cause and the extent of damage, are awaited as per ANI reports.

(With inputs from ANI)