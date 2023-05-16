Breaking News
Fire breaks out in electric cable in Thane

Updated on: 16 May,2023 11:13 AM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |



According to the information shared by the official, the fire has been extinguished and no one was injured in the incident

Representative image

A fire broke out in the electric cable in the Wagle Estate in Thane on Tuesday morning around 9.51 am, a civic official said.


According to the information shared by the official, the fire has been extinguished and no one was injured in the incident.



The incident information was received by the Disaster Management Unit. According to the officials. there was a fire in the electricity cable of Mahavitaran in Thane West.


Also Read: 10 people killed in fire at New Zealand hostel 

The Mahavitaran staff and Fire Brigade personnel were present at the spot along with 01-fire vehicle and 01-rescue vehicle. "No one was injured at the scene," said the official.

"The fire that broke out at the spot was completely extinguished by the firemen at around 10:15 am and the situation is under control," added the official.

In another incident, six persons including two minor were injured in a fire that broke out following a gas cylinder leakage in the Khardanda on Monday morning.

Those injured have received burn injuries between 40 and 50 per cent. Their treatments are being done, the officials said

 

