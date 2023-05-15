ICSE, ISC exam: Mumbai, Thane students shine

Girls perform better than boys in both classes, but both national (overall) pass percentage and that of the state dip

Both Sahana Kamdar and Dhruv Chopra of Bombay Scottish School scored 99.6 per cent in ICSE. Pic/Aishwarya Deodhar

Students from Mumbai and Thane grabbed the top ranks in the ICSE (Std X) and the ISC (Std XII) exams this year. Four of nine students from Mumbai and one from Thane received an All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the ICSE exams. One of the five students who received an AIR 1 in the ISC examinations is also from Thane. The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), New Delhi, declared the results on Sunday afternoon.

The ICSE examinations were held from February 27 to March 29 while the ISC exams took place from February 13 to March 31. “Nine students share the top rank in ICSE exam with 99.80 per cent, while five share the first rank in ISC with 99.75 per cent marks this year,” said CISCE Secretary Gerry Arathoon.

Last year, a total of 18 students got the first rank in ISC exams, while 34 secured first rank in the ICSE exam.

He added, “After the challenging few years due to the pandemic, students have adapted to the transition from online to offline and have done marvellously well.”

Students who are not happy with their results can apply for re-checking till March 21 through the board websites or schools. For this, ICSE students have to pay Rs 1,000 per paper and ISC students need to pay R1,000 per subject.

Girls performed better in both classes. At least 99.21 per cent of girls passed the ICSE, while 98.71 per cent of boys passed the ICSE. In ISC, 98.01 per cent girls passed while 95.96 per cent boys passed.

But the overall pass percentage in both the ICSE and ISC results (national and state) has dropped marginally this year.

ICSE (Std X)

This year in ICSE, the national (overall) pass percentage recorded is 98.99, a slight dip in comparison to 99.97 per cent in 2022. The pass percentage of the state (Maharashtra) is 99.83, which was 99.99 last year.

The western region has the best pass percentage of 99.81 followed by the southern region with a pass percentage of 99.69.

Special difficulty cases

There were 1,034 candidates with a learning difficulty (dyslexia, etc) and 102 of these candidates obtained above 90 per cent.

In the visually challenged cases, 16 of the 35 candidates obtained above 90 per cent.

ISC (Std XII)

In the ISC exams, the overall national pass percentage recorded this year is 96.93, a significant decline from 99.35 per cent last year. The state pass percentage too dropped from 99.76 last year to 98.69 this year. The southern region had the best pass percentage ie 99.20 followed by the western region, with a pass percentage of 98.34.

Special difficulty cases

There were 216 candidates with learning disabilities, 19 of whom scored above 90 per cent. There were 17 cases of visually challenged candidates two of whom two obtained above 90 cent.

Schools speak

Sunita George, principal of Bombay Scottish School, Mahim said, “The results are very good overall. Our school’s results are more or less similar. For us, this is a celebration year, not just because all our students did well in the exam, but also because we have seven toppers in the state merit list and one in all India ranks. Last year too we had a few students in merit, but this year turned out to be special. Overall ICSE results are good. ISC might have shown decline but we must also understand for this year's ISC batch this is the first board exam. Their Std X exam was amid a pandemic, and some papers were cancelled.”

Principal of Jamnabai Narsee School, Kalpana Patange, said, "The return to normalcy after the pandemic was challenging, but our students took on this challenge with resolve and enthusiastically participated in all curricular and co-curricular activities. Each one of the 276 ICSE students displayed tremendous fortitude, stayed focused, and did not lose sight of their goals. This year three of our students, Riya Bali, Sana Patel, and Suhaani Lokhandwala, secured third positions at the All India level with 99.4 per cent.”

Kavita Sanghvi, principal of Chatrabhuj Narsee Memorial School (CNMS), said "The results are outstanding. At least 151 of 197 students got above 90 per cent in our school. Our head girl, Oorja Shah is also our school topper with 99.60 per cent. The teachers and students worked very hard and the results have manifested the efforts.”

“It's a proud moment for the Children's Academy Group of Schools as we celebrate our 100 per cent result. This year, two of the students secured all-India ranks one and two, while three others secured AIR three in the ICSE examinations. Congratulations to our students, parents, and staff members,” said Rohan Bhat, chairman of the Children’s Academy Group of Schools.

99.83

Pass percentage of the state in ICSE

98.69

Pass percentage of the state in ISC