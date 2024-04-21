Breaking News
Mumbai News
Fire breaks out in residential building in Navi Mumbai, no injuries reported

Updated on: 21 April,2024 09:47 AM IST  |  Navi Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

A fire broke out on the ninth floor of a building in Navi Mumbai. No injuries or casualties were reported, the officials said.

Fire breaks out in residential building in Navi Mumbai, no injuries reported

A fire broke out in a residential building located in Sanpada, Navi Mumbai, on Saturday night, officials confirmed.


The fire started on the ninth story of the structure in Navi Mumbai, according to officials. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties have been reported as a result of the incident, the ANI report stated. 


According to the report, firefighters arrived on the scene quickly after getting the information and began working to suppress the fire. Firefighters are now conducting efforts to get the situation under control.


As the investigation into the incident progresses, more information about the source of the fire and any potential damage is expected, the report added. 

According to PTI, in another incident, two workers were injured in a fire that broke out at their temporary lodging near an under-construction building in Thane on Thursday morning.

The event occurred at 7.30 am in the Kalwa neighbourhood of the city. According to Yasin Tadvi, chairman of the Thane civic body's disaster management department, the fire started owing to a cooking gas leak, resulting in minor burn injuries to Mustafa Ahmed (18) and Muzammil Ahmed (20), workers residing in the temporary shed, the report added. 

According to the report, when the alert was received, local firefighters and a team from the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) rushed to the location. They successfully doused the fire in 30 minutes. The injured personnel were promptly taken to Kalwa Civic Hospital for treatment.

A related incident occurred on the same day when a large fire devoured a godown on Reay Road in Mumbai, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Around 10.40 am, a fire broke out at the Devidayal Compound in the Darukhana area of Reay Road.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the godown fire. However, twelve fire engines and other fire department vehicles were dispatched to extinguish the fire. Local civic ward officials, Mumbai police, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) officers, and medical services were all assisting in the firefighting efforts.

Earlier this week, another fire broke out late Tuesday night on the 8th story of a residential structure in Mumbai's Girgaon district. Although no injuries were reported in this occurrence, two fire trucks were dispatched to extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

navi mumbai mumbai news Mumbai Fire Brigade maharashtra mumbai
