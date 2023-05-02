Fire broke out at Mahavitran sub-station in Thane, no casualties reported

The fire on the cable of the transformer was completely extinguished by the fire brigade personnel around 08:30 am

No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident till the time of publishing this report

A minor fire broke out on the cable of a transformer at Mahavitran sub-station, near Shiv Siddheshwar Society in Hans Nagar in Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday morning. According to official information, the incident occurred around 08:04 am and was reported to the Disaster Management Unit by the Panchpakkhadi Fire Station.

Following the incident, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited staff, disaster management cell staff with pickup vehicle, and fire brigade personnel with fire vehicle rushed to the spot to contain the fire. The fire on the cable of the transformer was completely extinguished by the fire brigade personnel around 08:30 am.

In a separate incident, earlier on April 18, a major fire broke out at Cine Wonder Mall and Orion Business Park located at Kapurbawdi junction near Ghodbunder Road in Thane. The incident led to a traffic snarl at the junction. Fire incidents have frequently been reported from Mumbai and Thane in the recent days.