Fire erupts at a government building in Mumbai's BKC, none hurt

A fire erupted in a government building, opposite Family Court located in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex on Saturday afternoon. The fire has engulfed the third floor of the eight-storyed building. No injuries were reported in the incident, informed the civic authorities.

The incident was reported around 3.25 pm and Mumbai Fire brigade had deployed four fire engines, three jumbo water tankers on the spot. The blaze was doused around 7.15 pm. The cause of the fire is not clear and authorities are investigating into the matter.

"The fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, furniture, office records, computer, stationary among other materials in the office on the third floor of ground plus upper seven floored building. The blaze had spread to area about 2000 to 3000 square feet," informed the civic administration.