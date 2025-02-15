As WR rebuilds century-old Bellasis Bridge, displaced stallholders have nowhere to go

Fish vendors from Bellasis Bridge market meeting Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane (at head of table) on Friday

Listen to this article Unlicensed fish vendors ask for relief as Bellasis Bridge project displaces them x 00:00

Unlicensed fish vendors of Bellasis Bridge market in Mumbai Central have approached Minister of Port Development and Fisheries Nitesh Rane asking to be rehabilitated along with the licence-holders, while the century-old bridge gets reconstructed. According to the BMC records only seven of the 36 sellers have licences. The minister has asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to consider the demand on humanitarian grounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the course of the reconstruction of the century-old Bellasis Bridge by the Western Railway, the widening of the bridge is taking over the space of the 50-year-old fish market on the western side. Under Clause 7.9 of the Development Control and Promotion Regulation (DPCR-2034), shopkeepers and tenants operating on land required by the railway or government are expected to be rehabilitated suitably before making way for public and semi-public projects.



Fish sellers at the Bellasis Bridge market, whose livelihoods are in danger. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

However, while other shopkeepers nearby have been rehabilitated, the majority of the fish vendors are wondering what will happen to their livelihood and future. Devendra Tandel, president of the Akhil Maharashtra Machhimar Kruti Samiti, met minister Rane along with fish sellers, on Friday. Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani was also present. Rane said he had asked Gagrani to consider the case on humanitarian grounds.

Tandel explained, “Sixty years ago, licences were issued to 36 women fish sellers. However, after the original licence holders passed away, their relatives were unable to transfer the licences. Many others, who are illiterate, have not been able to renew their licence.” Tandel said that these vendors are recognised by the state fisheries department, and need to be rehabilitated by the BMC. “Their families are dependent on them,” he added, and expressed the hope that the meeting would lead to all the fisherfolk getting an alternative place for their businesses.