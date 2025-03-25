These include three from the US, which is among the top 50 in the world, and one each from Australia and the UK, the chief minister said while speaking at a U.S.-India Business Council event in Mumbai

CM Devendra Fadnavis addresses a US-India Business Council (USIBC) event in Mumbai, on Tuesday. Pic/X

Five foreign universities have expressed interest in establishing campuses in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday.

Among these institutions are three from the United States, which rank among the top 50 in the world, as well as one each from Australia and the United Kingdom (UK), reported news agency PTI. Fadnavis made the announcement while speaking at a US-India Business Council (USIBC) event.

The state has yet to formalise a memorandum of understanding with the universities, as such agreements can only be initiated following approval from the University Grants Commission (UGC), PTI reported. Currently, the government is actively pursuing discussions with UGC over this, and the varsities are expected to be part of an education city planned within an urban settlement across the harbour, referred to as the 'Third Mumbai'.

CM Fadnavis explained that Maharashtra is developing dedicated zones with shared infrastructure in this new city, focusing on specific activities such as education, innovation, data centres, medical facilities, and sports. "The new city will be three times larger than Mumbai and will be well connected via a 21-kilometre sea link, and will also feature an airport," he said. Furthermore, the World Gold Council has approached the state to establish a hub in the new city, Fadnavis said.

He also informed that the Navi Mumbai airport is set to become operational by May.

Meanwhile, the state is also transforming Sambhaji Nagar into a hub for electric vehicles and developing Gadchiroli into a steel hub with the highest capacity to promote broad-based development, CM Fadnavis said.

Ready to teach opposition how it should function in assembly: CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis stated on Tuesday that he is prepared to instruct the opposition on how it should operate within the legislative assembly. He remarked that the opposition's efforts to create discord among the ruling Mahayuti alliance — comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) would not be successful.

"The opposition needs to embrace its role," he said. "The ‘last week motion’ presents an opportunity to discuss important issues that could not be elaborated upon earlier in the session." Fadnavis added, "I am ready to volunteer to train the opposition in how to function as an opposition party," in response to the debate initiated by the opposition regarding the 'last week motion.'

Fadnavis was the leader of the opposition in the assembly from 2019 to 2022 as well as a prominent opposition figure from 2004 to 2014.

Regarding last week's violence in his hometown, CM Fadnavis informed that 107 individuals have been arrested in connection with the Nagpur violence.

On the law-and-order situation, the CM, who heads the home department, said around 10,000 undertrials were released to avoid congestion in prisons during the coronavirus pandemic. In Pune alone, 269 undertrial prisoners were released, of which 72 never returned to jails, he informed.

These people are accused in many crimes and some have become members of local gangs, Fadnavis added.

From 2022 to 2024, as many as 600 people were booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, he said, underlining his government's stern attitude to crime.

He also highlighted that the conviction rate in the state between 2009 and 2014 was nine per cent, while now it is at 50 per cent. He also believed that the conviction rate is likely to rise, thanks to the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which replaced the Indian Penal Code.

(With PTI inputs)