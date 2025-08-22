From historic legacies to larger-than-life themes, here are five Ganesh pandals you must visit this festive season, along with directions to help you get there easily

The spirit of Ganeshotsav shines the brightest in Mumbai and Pune, where some of the most iconic pandals attract millions of devotees every year. From historic legacies to larger-than-life themes, here are five Ganesh pandals you must visit this festive season, along with directions, to help you get there easily.

1. Lalbaugcha Raja (Mumbai)

The much-awaited Lalbaugcha Raja darshan will begin on August 27, on the day of Ganesh Chaturthi, and conclude with the grand Visarjan on September 6. Known as the “wish-fulfilling Bappa,” the idol welcomes nearly 1.5 million devotees daily during the 10-day festival. Considered Mumbai’s most famous Ganesh pandal, Lalbaugcha Raja draws people from across the globe who come to seek blessings.

Lalbaugcha Raja 2015. PIC/ TEAM MID-DAY

2. Mumbaicha Raja (Mumbai)

Famous for its grand, theme-based decorations, Mumbaicha Raja has been captivating devotees for decades. Since its 75th year in 2002, the mandal has recreated iconic monuments and temples, including Meenakshi Mandir, Jaipur’s Hawa Mahal, Ujjain’s Mahakal Mandir, Jejuri, and Raigad Fort. Each year offers a fresh cultural experience, making it one of the city’s most artistic pandals.

Mumbaicha Raja. PIC/mumbaicharaja.co

3. Andhericha Raja, Veera Desai Road, Andheri West (Mumbai)

Established in 1966 by Golden Tobacco Company workers, Andhericha Raja is beloved for its grandeur and unique immersion tradition. Unlike most idols immersed on Anant Chaturdashi, the Andhericha Raja is immersed five days later, on Sankashti Chaturthi — a custom that began in 1975 to extend celebrations during times of hardship. Known for its majestic, temple-inspired themes, the Andhericha Raja Ganpati continues to be a symbol of resilience and faith.

Andhericha Raja. PIC/ @andhericharajatm

4. Kasba Ganpati (Pune)

Kasba Ganpati, the gram daivat (presiding deity) of Pune, is steeped in Maratha history. Installed in 1630 AD by Jijabai Bhosale, mother of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, it holds the title of Pune’s first Ganpati. The pandal continues to carry immense cultural and spiritual significance for Punekars and visitors alike.

Kasba Ganpati. PIC/ kasbaganpati.org

5. Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati (Pune)

Adorned with gold, jewels, and magnificent decorations, Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati is one of India’s most beloved idols. A symbol of pride and devotion, the temple attracts lakhs of devotees from India and abroad each year. Its grandeur makes it an unmissable stop during Ganeshotsav.

Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati. PIC/ dagdushethganpati.com