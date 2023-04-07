Breaking News
For divyangjan, voice assistant to track locals, says Western Railway

Updated on: 07 April,2023 08:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

“In the age of GPS-enabled devices, this app will assist passengers to see the location of the local trains easily,” WR General Manager Ashok Kumar Misra, said.

Western Railway enabled live-tracking on Yatri app on Wednesday


The Yatri app now gives live location of suburban locals via voice command, said the general manager of Western Railway, which enabled real-time tracking facility on Yatri app on Wednesday. “In the age of GPS-enabled devices, this app will assist passengers to see the location of the local trains easily,” WR General Manager Ashok Kumar Misra, said.


WR divisional railway manager Niraj Verma added, “The app is also divyangjan-friendly now. Divyang commuters who operate the phone via voice commands can easily find their train’s live location by asking the Google Assistant. They have to speak the command: ‘Ok Google, talk to Yatri Railways’ and then speak out the train number. Google Assistant will fetch the live location of the train via the Yatri app and speak it aloud to the users.”



Officials said people would be able to see the train moving on the app, which will help them plan their trip to the nearest railway station and the journey ahead. App users can also mark their favourite trains and route for custom notifications. The app also provides maps of the stations along with amenities for easy navigation. Central Railway had enabled live tracking a year ago.

