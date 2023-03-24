Breaking News
Mumbai: Friend bound, Virar woman gang-raped
Mumbai: Now, take unlimited trips on Metro’s new lines
Mumbai: Deonar RMC plant owners get last chance for demolition
Mumbai: Kerala, Chennai chefs lured by jobs in US, duped of Rs Rs 50,000 each
Mumbai: Prime city pool in shambles as summer looms
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Former Maha minister Hasan Mushrif seeks pre arrest bail in case registered by ED

Former Maha minister Hasan Mushrif seeks pre-arrest bail in case registered by ED

Updated on: 24 March,2023 10:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

He apprehended arrest under the garb of investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader said

Former Maha minister Hasan Mushrif seeks pre-arrest bail in case registered by ED

File Photo/PTI


Former Maharashtra minister Hasan Mushrif on Friday filed an anticipatory bail application in a court here in an alleged money laundering case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).


He apprehended arrest under the garb of investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader said.



The recent events and the manner in which the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) was registered by the ED indicated "mala fide intent", and he fears that he would be arrested to "achieve oblique political conspiracy," the application said.


Mushrif, MLA from Kagal Assembly constituency in Kolhapur district, was rural development minister in the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

The ED has claimed suspicious flow of several crores of rupees from two companies "without having substantial business" to Sar Senapati Santaji Ghorpade Sugar Factory where Mushrif's sons Navid, Aabid and Sajid are directors or stakeholders.

Mushrif in his application claimed that he was summoned for probe -- despite lack of any incriminating material against him -- many times as predicted by BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya in tweets and press conferences.

The ED is making a desperate attempt to put him behind bars despite having no incriminating material against him, the plea said.

Also read: PM Modi's effigy burnt in Amethi as Congress workers protest Rahul's disqualification from LS

The ED investigation was "nothing but the result of a motivated conspiracy, indicating clear mala fides so as to negatively affect the ever-rising political career of the applicant," Mushrif said in the application.

The special court for PMLA cases will hear the matter on March 27.

Mushrif has already moved the Bombay High Court seeking to quash the ED case against him.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you like to interpret your dreams?
bombay high court news mumbai news mumbai nationalist congress party Enforcement Directorate

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK