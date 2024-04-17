Eknath Khadse had received the threat call on Monday from an unknown number after which he approached Muktai Nagar Police in Jalgaon district.

Eknath Khadse/ File Photo

Listen to this article Former state minister Eknath Khadse receives threat call; probe on x 00:00

Former Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) leader Eknath Khadse received a threat call from an unidentified person, police officials said on Wednesday. As per a report by PTI, the caller threatened Khadse with dire consequences and the cops have begun an investigating the case.

The report by the news agency stated that Khadse had received the threat call on Monday from an unknown number after which he approached Muktai Nagar Police in Jalgaon district.

ADVERTISEMENT

The official, citing the complaint, told PTI that the caller mentioned the names of the gangsters Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Shakeel while threatening Khadse. He added that the caller has not been traced yet.

Following Khadse's complaint, a non-cognisable offence was registered under the relevant provisions against the unidentified person. He said that a probe is on into the case.

Eknath Khadse to join BJP

Veteran leader Eknath Khadse, who is presently in the NCP (SP), announced earlier this month that he would be returning to his parent political party--BJP--soon.

He announced on Saturday that he will rejoin his parent party in New Delhi next week, more than three years after he left the BJP after conflict with the state leadership and joined the unified NCP led by Sharad Pawar.

Due to a land deal dispute, Khadse was forced to leave his position as a minister in the former Devendra Fadnavis cabinet in 2016 and later due to certain happenings, he left the party.

Once one of the tallest leaders of the Maharashtra branch of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Khadse was cast aside for nearly five years till Sharad Pawar brought him back to life in the NCP (undivided) in 2020.

"I have discussed all issues I had with the state with BJP top leadership and decided to return," Khadse told PTI after meeting with BJP chief JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.