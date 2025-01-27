He was battling health issues for sometime now, they added. Raul began his career with the Congress before joining the NCP and then crossing over to the BJP

Ashok Raul. Pic/Facebook

Former Thane mayor Ashok Raul passed away on Sunday night at the age of 75, his family said, reported news agency PTI.

He was battling health issues for sometime now, they added, reported PTI.

Raul began his career with the Congress before joining the NCP and then crossing over to the BJP.

The last rites of Raul, who is survived by his wife, will be held on Monday morning.

Ashok Raul disqualified by court

In 2019, a court in Maharashtra's Thane district had disqualified BJP corporator and former mayor Ashok Raul, reported PTI.

Shiv Sena candidate Mandar Vichare, who had lost to Raul in the last Thane civic elections held in February 2017, had filed a petition against the latter's victory.

Joint Civil Judge S S Indalkar upheld Vichare's petition and set aside Raul's election from Ward 12D of the Thane Municipal Corporation, reported PTI.

His order said Vichare would be the corporator from Ward 12D for the rest of the term.

Vichare's petition had contended that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader had failed to declare a criminal case in his nomination form, reported PTI.

Advocate Munir Ahmed, who appeared for Vichare, told court that Supreme Court directions laid down that non-disclosure of criminal cases will result in disqualification.

Thane's first mayor and Shiv Sena veteran Satishchandra Pradhan dies

Former Shiv Sena MP and first mayor of Thane, Satishchandra Pradhan, passed away on December 29, 2024, at a hospital due to age-related health issues, his family members said.

Former Shiv Sena MP and first mayor of Thane, Satishchandra Pradhan's funeral procession was held on December 30.

The former Rajya Sabha member played a key role in forming the Shiv Sena alongside Bal Thackeray in 1966.

He expanded the party organisation in Thane city and district.

As the first mayor of Thane Municipal Corporation, Pradhan was a key figure in the city's development.

He held important positions in the cultural, arts, and sports fields.

Dadoji Konddev Stadium and Ram Ganesh Gadkari Theatre are Pradhan's contributions to Thane.

Former Thane mayor Sharda Raut dies

Former Thane mayor Sharda Raut died of illness in a private hospital on November 24, 2022, her kin informed. She was 70 and is survived by her husband and two sons. Raut was Shiv Sena mayor of Thane between 2002 and 2005.

(With inputs from PTI)