Breaking News
Mumbai: Alcohol tests for MSRTC drivers after complaints
Mumbai: New Mulund station escalator blocks entry to an entire residential colony
Mumbai: Cops finally arrest 1 in cancer scam racket
Mumbai: After 4 years of back and forth, reconstruction of Bandra skywalk stopped
Mumbai: Number of pregnant women with COVID-19 rising
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Four Nepalese women held for allegedly trying to fly to Oman from Mumbai

Four Nepalese women held for allegedly trying to fly to Oman from Mumbai

Updated on: 14 April,2023 07:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

The women were to fly from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Tuesday night to the Gulf nation to take up jobs there, said a police officer. When they produced their travel documents at the immigration counter, the officials suspected the authenticity of the NOCs

Four Nepalese women held for allegedly trying to fly to Oman from Mumbai

Representational image. Pic/iStock


Four Nepalese women were arrested for allegedly trying to fly to Oman from Mumbai by producing forged No-Objection-Certificates of their country’s embassy, city police said on Thursday.


The women were to fly from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Tuesday night to the Gulf nation to take up jobs there, said a police officer. When they produced their travel documents at the immigration counter, the officials suspected the authenticity of the NOCs.



Also Read: Mumbai: After 4 years of back and forth, reconstruction of Bandra skywalk stopped


All four women were heading to Muscat but were detained as the first secretary of Nepal Embassy confirmed that no NOCs had been issued to them. Police were looking for their agent.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

chhatrapati shivaji international airport nepal mumbai mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK