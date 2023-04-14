Four Nepalese women held for allegedly trying to fly to Oman from Mumbai

The women were to fly from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Tuesday night to the Gulf nation to take up jobs there, said a police officer. When they produced their travel documents at the immigration counter, the officials suspected the authenticity of the NOCs

Four Nepalese women were arrested for allegedly trying to fly to Oman from Mumbai by producing forged No-Objection-Certificates of their country’s embassy, city police said on Thursday.

The women were to fly from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Tuesday night to the Gulf nation to take up jobs there, said a police officer. When they produced their travel documents at the immigration counter, the officials suspected the authenticity of the NOCs.

All four women were heading to Muscat but were detained as the first secretary of Nepal Embassy confirmed that no NOCs had been issued to them. Police were looking for their agent.

