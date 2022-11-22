×
Breaking News
Measles outbreak in Mumbai: BMC races to vaccinate kids in Govandi, Deonar
Shraddha murder case: With ply-cutter and loud music, Aftab hacked body over four days
4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Ladakh's Kargil, no casualties
Indonesian quake kills at least 162 and injures hundreds
Shivaji row: Eknath Shinde faction MLA demands Maha guv be shifted out of state
Bihar: Seven students fall unconscious after inhaling toxic gas

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Four new cases of Covid 19 reported in Thane active tally at 25

Four new cases of Covid-19 reported in Thane, active tally at 25

Updated on: 22 November,2022 07:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

No death was reported on November 22, the toll remained unchanged at 2,164

Four new cases of Covid-19 reported in Thane, active tally at 25

Representational Pic


Thane reported 4 new Covid-19 case on Tuesday, taking its overall infection tally to 1,97,396, an official release said.


No death was reported on November 22, the toll remained unchanged at 2,164, it said. 



Thane now has 25 active cases in the district, it further said.


Also Read: CAG begins probe into allocation of works by BMC during Covid-19 pandemic

5 people recovered and were discharged from the hospital on Tuesday. It took the count of recoveries in Thane to 1,95,207, the release said.

Are you a Twitter user?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
maharashtra thane Coronavirus news mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK