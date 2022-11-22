Four new cases of Covid-19 reported in Thane, active tally at 25

No death was reported on November 22, the toll remained unchanged at 2,164
Representational Pic
Thane reported 4 new Covid-19 case on Tuesday, taking its overall infection tally to 1,97,396, an official release said.
No death was reported on November 22, the toll remained unchanged at 2,164, it said.
Thane now has 25 active cases in the district, it further said.
5 people recovered and were discharged from the hospital on Tuesday. It took the count of recoveries in Thane to 1,95,207, the release said.