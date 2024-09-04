A day after BMC chief Bhushan Gangrani visited city beaches to review preparations for ahead of the Ganeshotsav 2024 in city, Dr. Amit Saini, Additional Municipal Commissioner (East Suburbs), conducted an inspection on Wednesday of various sites prepared for Ganesh idol immersion

BMC officials examine the preparations ahead of Ganeshotsav. Pic/BMC

Listen to this article Ganesh Chaturthi: BMC reviews preparations in parts of Mumbai ahead of Ganeshotsav x 00:00

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been preparing itself ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 celebrations in Mumbai.

A day after BMC chief Bhushan Gangrani visited city beaches to review preparations for ahead of the Ganeshotsav 2024 in city, Dr. Amit Saini, Additional Municipal Commissioner (East Suburbs), conducted an inspection on Wednesday of various sites prepared for Ganesh idol immersion.

According to an official statement, Bhushan Gagarani highlighted the need for top priority on public spaces cleanliness and well-maintained roads during the Ganesh festival.

"The visit was part of the preparations for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival," an official said.

Accompanied by Prashant Sapkale, Deputy Commissioner (Zone 2) and Ganeshotsav Coordinator, along with other other civic officials, Dr. Saini reviewed the arrangements made at both natural and artificial immersion sites, an official statement said.

The inspection included several key locations:

Kurla (East): The artificial lake at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ground.

Mulund: The Maurya Lake.

Powai: The Powai Lake.

Jogeshwari (East): The Sham Nagar Lake.

Juhu Chowpatty: A popular beach for immersions.

Mahim: The sandy shores of Mahim Creek.

Meanwhile, the BMC chief instructed municipal officials, staff, and workers to be highly proactive and vigilant throughout the festival to ensure no inconvenience to devotees and citizens during Ganeshotsav. The festival will begin on September 7 and last for ten days, culminating in Anant Chaturdashi, when the statue of Lord Ganesha is submerged in water, signalling the end of the festivities

To review the arrangements for civic services, Commissioner Bhushan Gagarani visited Juhu Beach and Versova Beach on Tuesday. He was accompanied by Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Zone - 4) Vishwas Shankarwar, Assistant Commissioner of the K West Ward and other civic officials.

During the inspection, BMC Commissioner Gagarani interacted with citizens, sanitation workers, security personnel, and lifesavers, the statement said.

Bhushan Gagarani stated that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has made various preparations for this year's Ganesh festival which includes repairing potholes on roads, maintaining cleanliness on immersion routes, and pruning trees. Special attention is being given to the arrival and immersion routes of Ganesh idols. The BMC has previously announced the names of dangerous bridges, and coordination with the police is essential to ensure smooth traffic flow.