The officials said that to accommodate the increased passenger traffic, Konkan Railway will be running 310 special train trips in coordination with Central Railway, Western Railway, and Southern Railway

Shekhar Govindrao Nikam, MLA Chiplun inaugurated operation of dynamic QR code devices at Chiplun station along with KR Chairman and MD Santosh Kumar Jha

The Konkan Railway in Maharashtra has been gearing up for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 and has decided to run more trains, have 24x7 medical posts and QR ticket booking for Ganeshotsav.

Arrangements have been made to ensure the safety and comfort of passengers, including the setting up of First Aid posts at Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Kudal and Sawantwadi stations in coordination with State Health Authorities. First Aid posts will be manned 24 hours by para-medical staff until 16th September, 2024.

Medical Officer, Staff Nurse and Multi Purpose Health Workers will be available at Chiplun and Ratnagiri Health Units for any emergency. Ambulance services from Government hospitals and empaneled hospitals will be available for emergencies.

The special trains will operate from Udhna, Vishvamitri, Surat, Ahmedabad, Mumbai Central, Mumbai CSMT, Lokmanya Tilak (T), Bandra, Panvel to Ratnagiri, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Madgaon, Surathkal, Thokur and Mangaluru.

In order to facilitate to the traveling passengers, facility of booking of UTS tickets will available at the existing 7 (seven) PRS locations i.e. Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Kudal & Sawantwadi Road stations during the Ganpati festival period upto 18/09/2024.

Additional UTS ticket booking window will be opened at Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Kudal, Sindhudurg & Sawantwadi Road stations upto 18/09/2024.

Regular announcements will be made available at stations with regular intervals. "Yatri Sahayak" will be deployed at stations to facilitate passengers. KRCL and MSRTC will be coordinating to ensure that buses are available at stations for the onward journey of passengers, facilitating smooth and seamless travel. QR code facility will be available to book tickets through mobile.

To maintain security and order, intensive ticket checking will be conducted both at stations and on trains to prevent unauthorised travel.

Adequate security arrangements have been made for safe travel of passengers by trains during the festival. All stations are equipped with CCTV cameras that are securely monitored at the main control room at Madgaon station. The RPF will work in coordination with local police to enhance the safety and security of passengers.

Konkan Railway has also started operation of Dynamic QR code devices at 25 stations and the same will be extended further shortly to encourage cashless transactions and increase digital payments at UTS - Booking Counters. It will enhance passenger convenience and streamline ticketing operations. The initiative aims to resolve common issues such as disputes over change and to boost operational efficiency by reducing the time spent handling cash as well as to maintain transparency.