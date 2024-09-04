In an official statement, the Western Railway's Mumbai division said that due to non - interlocking work in connection with rail connectivity between Palwal – New Prithla (DFCC) yard at Palwal of Delhi Division of Northern Railway, a block will be undertaken up to 17th September, 2024

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Western Railway issues list of trains to be affected due to block in Delhi division of Northern Railway x 00:00

Western Railway in Mumbai on Wednesday issued a list of trains to be affected due to block in Delhi division of Northern Railway.

ADVERTISEMENT

A block will be undertaken up to 17th September, 2024, the Western Railway said.

In an official statement, the Western Railway's Mumbai division said that due to non - interlocking work in connection with rail connectivity between Palwal – New Prithla (DFCC) yard at Palwal of Delhi Division of Northern Railway, a block will be undertaken up to 17th September, 2024.

The Western Railway said that due to this block some of the Western Railway trains will remain cancelled and diverted, it said.

According to a press release issued by Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details of these trains are as under:

Cancellation of Trains:

1. Train No. 12247 Bandra Terminus – Hazrat Nizamuddin Yuva Express journey commencing on 06th & 13th September, 2024

2. Train No. 12248 Hazrat Nizamuddin – Bandra Terminus Yuva Express journey commencing on 07th & 14th September, 2024

3. Train No. 12907 Bandra Terminus – Hazrat Nizamuddin Sampark Kranti Express journey commencing on 08th, 11th & 15th September, 2024

4. Train No. 12908 Hazrat Nizamuddin – Bandra Terminus Sampark Kranti Express journey commencing on 09th & 12th & 16th September, 2024

5. Train No. 12909 Bandra Terminus – Hazrat Nizamuddin Garib Rath Express journey commencing on 05th , 07th , 10th , 12th & 14th September, 2024

6. Train No. 12910 Hazrat Nizamuddin – Bandra Terminus Garib Rath Express journey commencing on 06th , 08th , 11th , 13th & 15th September, 2024

7. Train No. 12449 Madgaon - Chandigarh Goa Sampark Kranti Express (Via Vasai Road) journey commencing on 10th , 11th, 17th & 18th September, 2024

8. Train No. 12450 Chandigarh – Madgaon Goa Sampark Kranti Express (Via Vasai Road) journey commencing on 07th, 09th, 14th & 16th September, 2024

Trains Diverted:

1. Train No. 12903 Mumbai Central – Amritsar Golden Temple Mail journey commencing on 05th to 16th September, 2024 will run on diverted route via Sawai Madhopur – Jaipur – Rewari – New Delhi – Ghaziabad.

2. Train No. 12904 Amritsar – Mumbai Central Golden Temple Mail journey commencing on 05th to 16th September, 2024 will run on diverted route via Ghaziabad – New Delhi – Rewari – Jaipur – Sawai Madhopur.