BMC to hold trial run for second Girder of Gokhale Bridge in Andheri

Updated on: 04 September,2024 08:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve | sameer.surve@mid-day.com

For the trial run, the Mumbai Traffic Police have announced a traffic diversion in Andheri

BMC to hold trial run for second Girder of Gokhale Bridge in Andheri

Representational Pic/File

BMC to hold trial run for second Girder of Gokhale Bridge in Andheri
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will hold a trial run for the second girder of the Gopal Krishna Gokhale bridge in Andheri, the officials said on Wednesday.


For the trial run, the Mumbai Traffic Police have announced a traffic diversion in Andheri.



The assembly of the second girder is almost complete. The BMC has planned the trial run for Wednesday midnight. Traffic on the Gokhale Bridge will be halted from 10 PM on Wednesday to 5 am on Thursday. According to the Traffic Police notification, motorists traveling between Andheri East and West can use Captain Gore Bridge in Vile Parle.


Motorists from Jogeshwari can take the Thackeray Flyover in Jogeshwari. Light motor vehicles can use the Andheri Subway.

During the trial run, BMC will push the girder 1 to 2 meters ahead. The steel girder is 90 meters long and weighs about 1,300 tons. The first section of the Gokhale Bridge opened in February 2024.

The bridge had collapsed in 2018 and has been closed to traffic since November 7, 2022. Initially, BMC was only going to construct access roads within the city limits while the railways would build the bridge. However, after the bridge closure, it was decided that BMC would construct the entire bridge.

