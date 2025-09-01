Additionally, 25 idols received at the TMC’s authorised collection centres and 62 idols under the mobile immersion system were duly immersed following proper rituals. The civic body has appealed to the residents to use artificial ponds for immersions on the seventh and 11th days of the festival, too

Under the civic body’s eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi initiative, the idols were immersed in artificial ponds constructed to promote environmentally conscious celebrations.

A total of 8,984 idols were immersed on the five-day of Ganesh Chaturthi within the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) limits. Of these, 4,811 were made of clay, while 4,173 were of Plaster of Paris (PoP).

As per the Bombay High Court order, idols up to six feet in height are to be immersed in artificial ponds, while larger idols are directed to designated creek ghats. Some devotees insisted on immersing smaller idols in the creeks, despite repeated requests by the TMC and police to use the artificial ponds. The civic body has appealed to the residents to use artificial ponds for immersions on the seventh and 11th days of the festival, too.

Manisha Pradhan, TMC Chief Environmental Officer, stated that after the completion of immersions in artificial ponds, mobile units, tanks, and collection centres, the remaining clay residues at the bottom of the water bodies will be treated in accordance with pollution control board guidelines.

6 tonnes of flowers collected for composting

This year, flowers and other offerings collected during immersions are being processed using bio-composting methods under TMC’s solid waste department. Bio-composting facilities are operational at Kolashet, Kausa, and Ritu Park. On the fifth day, over six tons of flowers were collected. These will be converted into organic fertiliser, while non-biodegradable components will be segregated and sent for recycling.

The Thane civic body has made available 15 mobile immersion units across all the nine ward committee areas from noon to 10 pm. The entire schedule of the mobile tanks is available on TMC website under ‘Environment-friendly Ganpati Immersion 2025’ as well as on the Harit Visarjan app.

This year, 77 small tanks were set up for immersion, up from 49 last year.

Idol collection centres locations (10)

Jail Talav, Madhavi House-Rammaruti Road, Mahagiri Kolivada, Tambhi Naka, Regency Heights-Azadnagar, Lodha Luxuria, Kamgar Hospital, Kisan Nagar Bus Stop, Modella Check Naka, and Devdayanagar-Shivai Nagar.

Artificial ponds (24)

Ambegosale, Masunda Datt Ghat, Kharigaon, Gholai Nagar, Dativli Talav, Khidkali Talav, New Shivaji Nagar Kalwa Talav, Nilkanth Woods-Tikujini Wadi, Revale, Borivade, Bramhand Ritu Park, Hiranandani Rayladevi-1, Rayladevi-2, Upvan Talav area-Vartak Nagar, Devdayanagar, Atmaram Patil Chowk, and other locations.

Creek immersion ghats (9)

For idols over six feet, facilities are available at Kopri, Parsik Reti Bandar, Retibandar-1, Retibandar-2-Rananagar, Shankar Mandir Ghat, Kolashet, Balkum, among others.